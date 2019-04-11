PERRY — Authorities in Maine say two people have been arrested and charged with illegally possessing baby eels after officials found them taking the fish from a stream.
Baby eels, or elvers, are valuable as seed stock for aquaculture companies. The fishery is tightly regulated and requires a license to participate in.
The Bangor Daily News reports that two people from Washington County were arrested last week for poaching the elvers from a stream in Cumberland.
A spokesman for the Maine Marine Patrol says 25-year-old Saucony Apt and 26-year-old Tabitha Carroll of Perry were charged with misdemeanor possession of elvers without a license.
It was unclear if the pair is represented by an attorney. Elvers are often worth more than $2,000 per pound to fishermen.
