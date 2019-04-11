Rosemont Market and Bakery will consolidate operations for its six stores in a 10,000-square-foot space it has just leased at 832 Stevens Ave., at Morrills Corner, in Portland.

Erin Lynch, Rosemont’s director of operations, announced that all bakery, food production, and central office and warehouse operations will now take place there, allowing for increased efficiency and better collaboration among the markets’ bakers, cooks and other staff.

All retail stores will remain open.

The new space, previously an Aubuchon Hardware store and a bakery thrift store prior to that, is expected to be ready by mid-summer.

“This project is the next natural step for Rosemont’s growth,” Lynch said in a statement announcing the move. “Our aim is to create a beautiful workspace that can accommodate and nurture our creative work as well as deepen and expand how we work with producers throughout the region.”

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: