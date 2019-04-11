Associated Press

DETROIT — Shane Bieber allowed three hits in seven innings Thursday, Leonys Martin homered in his return to Detroit and the Cleveland Indians beat the Detroit Tigers, 4-0.

Bieber (1-0) struck out six with one walk, improving to 8-0 on the road in his career. Cleveland has won 6 of 7 after taking 2 of 3 in this series.

Martin, traded from the Tigers to Cleveland last year, hit a solo homer in the third. He and Carlos Santana had three hits apiece for the Indians.

“I really like Comerica Park to play,” Martin said. “This is a big park but at the same time, I feel really good (here). It’s not about the field. I just go to home plate every single at-bat to do my best.”

ATHLETICS 8, ORIOLES 5: Khris Davis hit a pair of home runs for the second straight game, and Chris Davis of Baltimore, at home, extended his record hitless streak to 53 at-bats.

Josh Phegley, Kendrys Morales and Marcus Semien also homered for the A’s, who won three straight after losing the series opener. Khris Davis leads the majors with nine homers this season.

MARINERS 7, ROYALS 6: Seattle became the first major league team to homer in each of its first 15 games when Dee Gordon connected in the sixth inning, then won at Kansas City, Missouri, behind Daniel Vogelbach’s home run leading off the 10th.

Seattle improved the best record in the major leagues to 13-2, completing a four-game sweep and extending its winning streak to six. The Mariners became just the third team since 1987 to open with at least 13 wins in the first 15 games after Milwaukee (14-1 in 1987) and Boston (13-2 last year).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 5, MARLINS 0: Yasiel Puig returned from a two-game suspension and doubled home a pair of runs, and Cincinnati completed a reinvigorating three-game home sweep.

CARDINALS 11, DODGERS 7: Matt Wieters drove in three runs and stole a base for just the third time in six years as St. Louis completed a four-game sweep at home.

NOTES

ALL-STAR GAME: A person familiar with the planning said Major League Baseball will play the 2026 All-Star Game in Philadelphia to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

BRAVES: Second baseman Ozzie Albies agreed to a $35 million, seven-year contract, a deal that includes team options for 2026 and ’27.

DODGERS: Clayton Kershaw, troubled by shoulder inflammation since early in spring training, is scheduled to make his season debut Monday at home against Cincinnati.

CARDINALS: Infielder Matt Carpenter agreed to a contract that adds $37 million in guaranteed money for 2020 and ’21, a deal that includes an option for 2022.

SCOTT SANDERSON, the right-hander who helped the Chicago Cubs make two playoff appearances and was a member of four postseason teams during a 19-year career, died in Lake Forest, Illinois. He was 62.

