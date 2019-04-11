MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies started the offseason Thursday with plenty of questions to answer, then controlling owner Robert Pera added to the to-do list by firing coach J.B. Bickerstaff as part of a front-office shake-up that included the demotion of general manager Chris Wallace to scout.

The Grizzlies announced the moves after both Bickerstaff and Wallace spoke to reporters following a second straight season outside the playoffs. After a 12-5 start, Memphis plummeted and finished 33-49.

Wallace had said earlier that Bickerstaff would be returning after doing a “terrific job.” But Pera didn’t agree and restructured the front office a few hours later.

“In order to put our team on the path to sustainable success, it was necessary to change our approach to basketball operations,” Pera said in a statement. “I look forward to a re-energized front office and fresh approach to Memphis Grizzlies basketball under new leadership, while retaining the identity and values that have distinguished our team.”

Because of trades and injuries, Memphis used 28 players and set an NBA record with 20 different leading scorers, topping the record of 16 set by the Knicks in 2014-15.

KINGS: Sacramento extended General Manager Vlade Divac’s contract through the 2022-23 season but fired coach Dave Joerger after three losing seasons.

Joerger had a 98-148 record since joining the Kings, but also helped the team reach its best record in 13 seasons with 39 wins this season. That wasn’t enough to earn him a fourth season in hopes of ending the NBA’s longest active playoff drought. Sacramento last made the playoffs in 2006.

CAVALIERS: The team parted ways with Larry Drew, who took over as coach last October and led the club to 19 wins amid a swarm of injuries in Cleveland’s first season since LeBron James left as a free agent.

The Cavs tied for the NBA’s second-worst record, but Drew earned praise for keeping his team competitive despite a young roster and having All-Star forward Kevin Love for only 22 games because of injuries.

BULLS: Forward Lauri Markkanen has been cleared to resume full basketball activities after missing the final two weeks of the season because of a heart problem.

The Bulls announced that Markkanen was cleared after examinations by cardiologists at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago and Johns Hopkins.

Markkanen left a game at Toronto on March 26 because of extreme fatigue and an accelerated heart rate. The team says doctors at Rush and Johns Hopkins determined dehydration and nutrient deficiency caused the problem.

SUNS: Phoenix removed the interim tag from General Manager James Jones and hired Jeff Bower as senior vice president of basketball operations.

Jones was appointed interim GM when the Suns fired Ryan McDonough before the 2018-19 season. He will oversee all basketball operations, with Bower and assistant GM Trevor Bukstein reporting to him.

Share

< Previous

Next >