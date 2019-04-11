ROAD RACING

Registration and packet pickup for the 90th Boys and Girls Club Patriots Day race in Portland on Saturday has been changed to 14 Ocean Gateway Pier instead of 58 Fore St. because of a demolition project on Fore Street.

Preregistration will be from 3-6 p.m. Friday. Check-in and same-day registration will end at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The event features 5-mile and 5-kilometer races, at 9 and 9:15 a.m.

TENNIS

SAMSUNG OPEN: Svetlana Kuznetsova, a two-time Grand Slam champion, rallied from a set and a service break down to beat Timea Bacsinszky 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in the second round at Lugano, Switzerland.

Playing in her first tournament in more than six months, Kuznetsova, 33, passed her second two-hour test on clay courts.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Harry Kane could miss the rest of the season after Tottenham said he suffered “significant” ligament damage in his left ankle during aChampions League win over Manchester City.

Tottenham didn’t offer a timeline for the striker’s return from his fifth ankle injury in three years, but there’s only a month left as the team contends for a top-four finish that would guarantee a return to the Champions League next season.

EUROPA LEAGUE: Arsenal closed in on the semifinals with a 2-0 win over Napoli at London, and Chelsea scored late to earn a 1-0 victory at Slavia Prague in the Czech Republic.

HOCKEY

WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS: Kendall Coyne Schofield scored a tournament-leading fifth goal to help the United States beat Japan 4-0 at Espoo, Finland, and advance to the semifinals against Russia, which defeated Switzerland, 3-0.

Also, Canada beat Germany 5-0 and will face Finland, which ousted the Czech Republic, 3-1.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was arrested for driving with a suspended license and released a short time later.

Fournette paid a $1,508 bond and was freed after spending less than 30 minutes in jail.

OLYMPICS

RUSSIAN DOPING: The Russian parliament voted to impose fines up to $775 for athletes who dope after repeated investigations found widespread drug use among top athletes.

The amendments passed by the lower house of parliament mark the first moves in Russia to use the law to punish athletes.

RUGBY

ENGLISH LEAGUE: New York City could soon have a rugby league team playing in English competitions.

Clubs from the second and third tiers of the English game gave their backing in principle for teams from New York and Ottawa, Canada, to enter the league system in 2020.

