JACKSON, N.H. — Authorities say one person has died in an avalanche at Mount Washington.
WMUR-TV reports the avalanche happened at Tuckerman Ravine, a popular area for skiers and hikers.
State Fish and Game Col. Kevin Jordan said CPR was administered.
The Mount Washington Avalanche Center said there was a moderate danger of avalanches in the area Thursday. It said temperatures have continued to fall since Wednesday, “resulting in a sketchy mix of wind scoured, bulletproof ice crust and fresh wind slab.”
