CAPE ELIZABETH — Nick Martin had six goals and four assists as Cape Elizabeth rolled to a 17-6 victory against Waynflete in a boys’ lacrosse opener Friday at Hannaford Field.

Phillip Tarling had four goals, Sam Dresser added a hat trick, Archie McEvoy finished with two goals and four assists, and Nick Boudreau and Killian Lathrop also scored for Cape, which took a 9-1 halftime lead.

Sam Whipple and Miles Lipton each scored twice for Waynflete.

FALMOUTH 9, KENNEBUNK 3: Tom Fitzgerald scored four goals and Reilly Tucker added three assists Friday as Falmouth won an opener at Kennebunk.

Iyendale St. Louis, Zach Derhak, Wyatt Kerr, Peter Alexander and Macklin Williams also scored for Falmouth.

Chase Lamontagne, Zackary Sullivan and Donovyn Corcoran answered for Kennebunk.

PORTLAND 19, SANFORD 0: Grant Jacobson had five goals and seven assists for the Bulldogs, who opened an 11-0 halftime lead and shut out the Spartans in an opener at Sanford.

Mickey Silva had two goals and two assists, Cam Clifford and Cyrus MacCachran chipped in with two goals apiece, and Sam Gerber had a goal and four assists.

Johnny Silvain needed to make two saves for Portland.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 9, LAKE REGION 4: Mason Parks scored five goals and Ryan Baker had three as the Panthers won an opener at Naples.

Jared Buckner finished with nine saves for NYA.

SOUTH PORTLAND 17, DEERING 1: Cooper Mehlhorn had seven goals and three assists for the Red Riots in an opener at South Portland.

David Fiorini and Alex Stevens each added three goals for South Portland, and Nick Nolan, Bram Backman, Adam Cullen and Logan Doucette also scored.

Adam James scored for Deering.

SOFTBALL

CAPE ELIZABETH 7, LAKE REGION 6: Abigail Scifres singled in Dana Schwartz in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Capers in an opener at Cape Elizabeth.

Cape Elizabeth led 5-3 heading into the seventh, but Lake Region rallied for three runs and a 6-5 lead on a bunt single by Delaney Meserve.

Cape tied it in the bottom of the inning.

BUCKFIELD 20, TRAIP ACADEMY 6: The Bucks scored three runs in the fifth inning and added five in the sixth to pull away in an opener at Kittery.

Jen McClusky went 2 for 4 with a triple, and Kate McPherson drove in a pair of runs for Traip.

BASEBALL

TRAIP ACADEMY 15, BUCKFIELD 7: Henry Miller had a pair of singles and drove in three runs for the Rangers, who opened an early 10-4 lead in an opener at Kittery.

Teddy Driscoll added two hits for Traip, which took advantage of five Buckfield errors.

Tyler Apodaca was the winning pitcher and Bobby Lane threw 3 2/3 innings of relief, allowing one earned run with six strikeouts.

LAKE REGION 3, CAPE ELIZABETH 2: Logan Davis hit a go-ahead double to cap a three-run seventh inning as the Lakers rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Capers in an opener at Cape Elizabeth.

Cape took a 2-0 lead in the third on an RBI double by Jake Tinsman.

Isaac Holland struck out eight over four scoreless innings of relief to get the win.

Jameson Bakke pitched five scoreless innings and struck out 12 for the Capers.

GREELY 9, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 2: Nick Butler drove in four runs with a pair of sacrifice flies and a two-run single in a five-run fifth inning as the Rangers won an opener at Cumberland.

Jake MacDonald had two hits and scored three runs for Greely,

