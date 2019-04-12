NEW YORK — Catcher Gary Sanchez has a strained left calf and became the 12th New York Yankees player on the injured list.

Right-handed reliever Dellin Betances, another member of that achy dozen, returned Friday to New York to visit a doctor after his simulated game Thursday didn’t go well. Betances is dealing with a right shoulder issue.

Sanchez said through a translator that he was “surprised” by the MRI result, believing the tightness he felt in his calf this week wouldn’t require him to miss more time. He was held out of the starting lineup Wednesday at Houston and struck out as a pinch hitter. He said he felt fine after that game.

He had the MRI during a day off Thursday, and the Yankees decided the strain was severe enough to warrant placing him on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday. Sanchez hopes to return when he’s eligible. Manager Aaron Boone said Sanchez didn’t want to go on the IL but the team convinced him to take the cautious route early in the season.

“It’s frustrating because you want to play,” Sanchez said. “You want to play all the time.”

ANGELS: Mike Trout was ruled out for the weekend series against the Chicago Cubs after straining his right groin during the team’s last homestand.

General Manager Billy Eppler said imaging showed a reduced amount of swelling.

Trout first felt discomfort after working out Tuesday. The injury flared up while he was running to second base in the second inning of the Angels’ victory over Milwaukee that night.

Manager Brad Ausmus said the team doesn’t think Trout will need a stint on the injured list. He could rejoin the Angels for their next series in Texas.

CUBS: Chicago placed backup catcher Victor Caratini on the 10-day injured list with a broken bone in his left hand, sidelining him for 4 to 6 weeks.

Caratini, 25, is scheduled for surgery Monday. He had been a pleasant surprise for Chicago, batting .571 with a homer and five RBI in six games.

He got hurt on a swing during Thursday night’s 2-0 victory over Pittsburgh. A CT scan confirmed a fractured left hamate.

