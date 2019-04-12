TORONTO — Austin Meadows and Brandon Lowe each hit two home runs, becoming the first teammates to hit upper deck homers at Toronto in the same game, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Blue Jays 11-7 on Friday night.

The Rays won their fifth straight. It’s the second time this season Tampa Bay has won five straight and improved to 11-3 on the season.

Toronto trailed 8-0 before putting the tying run at third base in the eighth inning. Facing Luke Maile with the bases loaded, Diego Castillo of Tampa Bay fell behind 3-0 but responded with three straight strikes, catching Maile looking to end the threat.

Willy Adames gave the Rays some breathing room with a two-run homer off Javy Guerra in a three-run ninth. The Rays had a season-high 16 hits.

Meadows and Lowe became the 17th and 18th players to reach the 500 level of seating at Rogers Centre, which opened in 1989. Their shots, both to right, came four batters apart in a four-run third. They were the 21st and 22nd homers to reach the stadium’s upper deck.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 9, MARLINS 1: Jake Arrieta allowed one run in seven innings to earn his 100th career victory and visiting Philadelphia sent Miami to its fifth consecutive loss.

Arrieta (2-1) took a 6-0 lead into the seventh, when the Marlins ended a streak of 21 consecutive scoreless innings on Austin Dean’s sacrifice fly.

The Marlins have lost nine of their past 10 games, and they’ve been outscored 30-2 in the past four games.

J.T. Realmuto of the Phillies hit into a double play with the bases loaded to end the first inning, but finished with two hits, two runs and an RBI. The game was his first at Marlins Park since Miami traded him in February.

INTERLEAGUE

CUBS 5, ANGELS 1: Willson Contreras homered twice on a blustery day as Cole Hamels and Chicago won at home to stop Los Angeles’ six-game win streak.

Anthony Rizzo and David Bote also connected to help Chicago win for the third time in four games on its first homestand of the year. Hamels (2-0) pitched eight crisp innings in his second straight victory, improving to 5-2 with a 2.63 ERA in 12 career starts against Los Angeles.

Albert Pujols went deep for Los Angeles in its first trip to Wrigley since 2016. It was Pujols’ 57th homer in 183 career games against Chicago, second only to his 58 long balls against Houston.

But the Angels were unable to overcome a rough outing for Tyler Skaggs (1-2), who surrendered three long home runs in his four innings.

After Kris Bryant singled with one out in the first, Rizzo drove Skaggs’ next pitch to the back of bleachers in right. Rizzo’s third homer of the season traveled 472 feet, according to Statcast.

