BASEBALL

The Portland Sea Dogs’ game at Trenton was suspended because of rain Friday night with the Sea Dogs trailing 2-0 in the third inning.

The game will resume at 1 p.m. Saturday with Trenton batting in the bottom of the third, followed by a seven-inning game.

Kyle Hart is scheduled to start the second game for Portland.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Minnesota Vikings and wide receiver Adam Thielen agreed in principle to a four-year contract extension valued at $64 million.

Thielen’s agency, The Institute for Athletes, posted the terms on Instagram, including the potential through incentives to earn as much as $73 million over the life of the contract covering the 2021-24 seasons.

• Forrest Gregg, the great lineman for the mighty Green Bay Packers of the 1960s whom Vince Lombardi called the “best player I ever coached,” died in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at age 85.

• The New York Giants signed wide receiver Sterling Shepard to a four-year contract extension.

• The Kansas City Chiefs said former tight end Walter White died of pancreatic cancer at age 67.

FIGURE SKATING

WORLD TEAM: Nathan Chen, the two-time world champion, and his teammate, Vincent Zhou, dominated the men’s free skate and increased the United States’ lead at Fukuoka, Japan.

The United States leads the overall standings with 91 points, 12 ahead of Japan. Russia is in third place with 70 points.

SOCCER

SPANISH LEAGUE: Barcelona Coach Ernesto Valverde left forward Lionel Messi out of the lineup for this weekend’s league match, giving Messi more rest before Manchester United visits for the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

Messi and Sergio Busquets were both dropped by Valverde for Saturday’s match at Huesca, which is in last place in the league. Barcelona leads the league by 11 points.

• Real Madrid said it’s secured financing worth $649.5 million to pay for the remodeling of its Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Newcastle took a big step toward avoiding relegation by winning 1-0 at Leicester, with Ayoze Perez scoring the first-half winner.

ROAD RACING

BOSTON MARATHON: Dave McGillvray, the race director, never thought he would see a repeat of the rainy, windy and generally miserable conditions from last year’s race so soon, but it looks as if it’s going to happen Monday.

At least it’s not expected to be as chilly along the 26.2-mile road from Hopkinton to Boston as it was in 2018.

BASKETBALL

G LEAGUE: The Rio Grande Valley Vipers became champions for the third time when Isaiah Hartenstein scored 30 points in a 129-112 victory over the Long Island Nets in the decisive game of the best-of-three finals at Stony Brook, New York.

Gary Payton II added 17 for the Vipers.

TENNIS

U.S. CLAY COURT: Eighth-seeded Sam Querrey advanced to the semifinals in Houston by beating Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4).

Querrey will face Christian Garin of Chile, a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Swiss qualifier Henri Laaksonen.

– Staff and news services

