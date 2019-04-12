I urge Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, and my representative, Chellie Pingree, to demand that the report on the Russia investigation be made available to the public.

Despite the four-page summary from Attorney General William Barr, a hand-picked lieutenant who is covering for President Trump, I haven’t changed my mind about Trump or special counsel Robert Mueller over the past two weeks. Most Americans don’t think Trump has been vindicated, polls show.

Trump is working hard to get his story out first and influence people’s opinions. He was not totally exonerated. Let the public determine for themselves.

Make Mueller’s report public. Don’t let Barr and Trump hide behind redactions. Let us know what Russia did to help elect Trump. And let us know how willing Trump and his team were willing to subvert democracy.

Make the report public now!

Timothy Lynch

Falmouth

