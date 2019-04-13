ORONO — The University of Maine scored six runs in the second inning and seven in the eighth for an 18-4 victory, then completed an America East doubleheader sweep of UMass-Lowell with a 5-3 win in the second game at Mahaney Diamond.

In the opener, Hernern Sardinas homered, and Joe Bramanti and Kevin Doody each drove in four runs for Maine (6-22, 5-5) against the River Hawks (7-25, 4-7). Three of Doody’s RBI came on a bases-clearing triple in the eighth.

In the second game, Cody Pasic added four hits, including a three-run double in the third inning. Jake Roper added a solo homer in the fourth.

TRINITY SWEEPS COLBY: Robbie Cronin and Geoff Stillman homered during a four-run sixth inning, giving Trinity (19-4, 7-2 NESCAC) a 4-2 win over Colby (6-12, 0-6) in the first game at Hartford, Connecticut.

Colby opened a lead in the fifth on Will Phillips’ two-run homer.

The Bantams completed the sweep with a 9-8 win after the Mules, down 9-5, scored three times in the ninth. Keenan Iuliano singled home the first two runs, then scored on Tommy McGee’s grounder. But Trinity reliever Jimmy Fahey struck out Jackson Ward with the tying run on third to end it.

TUFTS 7, BOWDOIN 6: Kyle Cortese and Miles Reid scored when third baseman Nick Merrill of Bowdoin (3-15-1, 3-4 NESCAC) sailed the ball down the right-field line on J.P. Knight’s attempted sacrifice in the ninth inning, handing the Jumbos (16-5, 3-1) a win at Medford, Massachusetts.

The Polar Bears took a 6-5 lead in the top of the ninth. Chris Attisani followed Eric Mah’s two-out double with an RBI single to left.

BATES, WESLEYAN SPLIT: Justin White’s two-run single capped a four-run third inning as the Bobcats (10-11) scored a 4-2 victory over Wesleyan (11-12) in the first game at Lewiston.

The Cardinals scored six times in the ninth inning of the second game for a 10-3 win.

ST. JOSEPH’S SWEEPS NORWICH: Drew Healey hit a first-inning grand slam and the Monks (22-8, 8-2 Great Northeast Athletic) earned an 8-0 victory against the Cadets (4-14, 2-6) in the first game at Standish.

Matt Bergeron earned the win, allowing four hits and striking out seven.

In the second game, Kevin Aylward hit a two-run homer to highlight a five-run third inning as St. Joseph’s won, 11-2. Zach Begin allowed four hits and struck out seven in six innings.

SOUTHERN MAINE SWEEPS KEENE STATE: Andrew Hillier’s grand slam keyed an eight-run fourth inning, powering the Huskies (19-4, 8-2 Little East) to a 12-2 victory over Keene State (7-16, 2-6) in the first game at Gorham.

Jake Dexter had an RBI double, an RBI triple and a three-run homer as USM won the second game, 10-2.

SOFTBALL

BOWDOIN SWEEPS COLBY: Ruby Siltanen hit a two-run homer to highlight a four-run second inning for the Polar Bears (17-10, 5-4 NESCAC) in a 9-3 victory in the first game at Waterville.

In the second game, Bowdoin rallied from a 7-4 deficit for an 8-7 win. Maddie Rouhana’s RBI single in the sixth broke a 7-7 tie. Samantha Roy of Bowdoin allowed one hit and struck out four in three innings of relief. Lolo Niemec hit a two-run homer in the first inning for Colby.

SOUTHERN MAINE, RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE SPLIT: Brooke Cross’ two-run double capped a seven-run fifth inning as the Huskies (13-10, 2-4 Little East) downed the Anchormen (15-9, 2-4) 11-0 in five innings in the second game at Providence, Rhode Island. Rhode Island College won the first game, 5-2. Erin Martin went 4 for 4 with two doubles and two runs for USM.

HARTFORD SWEEPS MAINE: Danielle Rocheleau broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run double in the seventh inning to lead the Hawks (15-21, 3-7 America East) to a 4-2 win over the Black Bears (9-22, 1-7) in the second game at West Hartford, Connecticut. Hartford won the opener 1-0 behind Paige Fedak’s solo home run in the fourth.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC, NEW HAMPSHIRE TI SPLIT: Emily Lashua singled home Aleisha Cross in the seventh inning to lift SMCC to a 5-4 victory over the Lynx in the opener at Concord, New Hampshire. Lashua had four RBI and scored three times for SMCC in an 11-8 loss in the second game.

ST. JOSEPH’S SWEEPS RIVIER: Kate Whitney pitched the Monks (8-11, 6-0 Great Northeast Athletic) to a 4-1 victory over the Raiders (5-17, 1-7) in the opener at Standish. Maizie Lee’s RBI triple highlighted a four-run third inning in a 6-1 win in the second game.

ENDICOTT SWEEPS UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND: Peyton Atkins hit a solo homer and a two-run single to lift the Gulls (18-4, 8-0 Commonwealth Coast) over the Nor’easters (16-11, 6-3) 5-4 in the opener at Beverly, Massachusetts. Endicott won the second game, 10-2.

MEN’S LACROSSE

ST. JOSEPH’S 12, EMMANUEL 11: Zac LaRoche scored in the second overtime to lift the Monks (11-2, 6-0 Great Northeast Athletic) over the Saints (3-10, 3-3) at Boston.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 16, SALVE REGINA 14: Mitch Mullin scored three goals and Alex Zadworny added two as the Nor’easters (6-8, 1-4 Commonwealth Coast) broke away from a 5-5 tie with an 8-2 run against Salve Regina (5-5, 2-3) at Biddeford.

WESLEYAN 13, BOWDOIN 4: Ronan Jacoby had four goals and two assists to lead the Cardinals (10-2, 6-2 NESCAC) over the Polar Bears (6-7, 2-6) at Brunswick.

WILLIAMS 11, COLBY 6: Brendan Hoffman, Tim Saffold and Cory Lund each scored twice to lead the Ephs (10-2, 6-2 NESCAC) over the Mules (6-5, 3-5) at Waterville.

SOUTHERN MAINE 10, UMASS-DARTMOUTH 9: Cam Thibault scored with 3:30 left in overtime to lift the Huskies (4-6, 1-3 Little East) over the Corsairs (5-7, 2-2) at Gorham.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

JOHNSON & WALES 20, ST. JOSEPH’S 8: Marley Medina scored seven goals and the Wildcats (10-4, 8-0 Great Northeast Athletic) used a 12-3 run in the second half to pull away from the Monks (11-6, 7-4) at Providence, Rhode Island.

UM-FARMINGTON 21, NORTHERN VERMONT-LYNDON 3: Isabella Monbouquette scored eight goals and the Beavers (5-6, 1-2 North Atlantic) cruised past the Hornets (0-8, 0-2) at Northfield, Vermont.

SOUTHERN MAINE 16, KEENE STATE 13: Aliza Jordan had five goals and three assists to lead the Huskies (6-4, 3-0 Little East) over the Owls (4-6, 1-2) at Gorham.

WESLEYAN 19, BOWDOIN 11: Abby Manning scored four of her five goals in the first half to help the Cardinals (11-2, 6-2 NESCAC) defeat the Polar Bears (7-5, 4-4) at Middletown, Connecticut.

WILLIAMS 15, COLBY 12: Emma TenBarge scored six goals and the Ephs (8-5, 4-5 NESCAC) held off the Mules (7-6, 3-6) at Williamstown, Massachusetts.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 26, SALVE REGINA 24: Nichole Carvalho scored seven goals for the Nor’easters (8-6, 5-1 Commonwealth Coast) against Salve Regina (5-5, 2-4) at Biddeford.

Share

< Previous

Next >