BOSTON — Boston police seized a drone seen flying over Fenway Park during a Red Sox game this week.

The department said in a statement Saturday that the drone spotted flying over the field Thursday night was flown by a juvenile.

Police didn’t say if the unidentified youth would face charges. They said the investigation is ongoing.

Red Sox officials notified police after the drone was spotted during the late innings of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The drone maker DJI said the device appeared to be one their models and that the operator clearly violated Federal Aviation Administration flight restrictions in place during large stadium events.

RANGERS: Second baseman Rougned Odor was put on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right knee.

The move came a day after Odor was a last-minute scratch from the starting lineup for the series opener against Oakland. Odor is expected to be re-evaluated in about two weeks.

The Rangers selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Danny Santana from Triple-A Nashville. Right-handed pitcher Edinson Volquez was transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list to create a spot on their 40-man roster.

Odor batted .167 with no homers and two RBI in his 12 games this season.

GIANTS: First baseman Brandon Belt was scratched from the lineup with a stiff neck, less than 12 hours after scoring the winning run in the 18th inning of a 3-2 win over Colorado.

Pablo Sandoval replaced Belt at first base and batted sixth.

On Friday night, Sandoval doubled as a pinch hitter and scored in the sixth inning. Belt doubled leading off the eighth against DJ Johnson and moved to third after the Rockies walked two batters to load the bases.

Belt slid into home for the win against the Rockies. A replay confirmed he was safe, ending the game after 5 hours, 35 minutes. It’s the second-longest game in Oracle Park’s 20-year history in San Francisco.

NATIONALS: Right-hander Justin Miller (lower back strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list. He pitched one inning in Friday’s night loss to Pittsburgh and afterward Manager Dave Martinez expressed concern about his fastball velocity.

Miller has made seven appearances this season for Washington, posting a 5.68 ERA. Right-hander Austen Williams was recalled from Triple-A Fresno. He went 0-1 with a 5.59 ERA in 10 appearances out of the Washington bullpen in 2018.

TIGERS: Shortstop Jordy Mercer was placed on the 10-day disabled list after leaving the game with a right quad spasm. A corresponding move will be made Sunday.

Share

< Previous

Next >