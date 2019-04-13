MINNEAPOLIS — Michael Pineda labored through six innings Saturday, Eddie Rosario drove in two runs and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers, 4-3.

Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco added RBI singles for Minnesota.

Christin Stewart homered for Detroit, which has lost 3 of 4.

In his third start, and longest outing of the season, Pineda (2-0) allowed three earned runs and eight hits, striking out five on a 37-degree day. Pineda, who had Tommy John surgery in July 2017 and didn’t play in 2018, has 15 strikeouts in 15 innings this season.

Trevor Hildenberger and Taylor Rogers each pitched a scoreless inning, and Blake Parker got the last three outs for his third save.

The Tigers had the tying run at second base in the ninth, but JaCoby Jones and Josh Harrison struck out. The Tigers were 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position.

Detroit starter Tyson Ross (1-2) allowed four earned runs and five hits in six innings.

YANKEES 4, WHITE SOX 0: CC Sabathia began his 19th and final big league season with five stellar innings, pinch-hitter Luke Voit came through with a broken-bat RBI single in the seventh and New York won at home to end a four-game slide.

Sabathia allowed one hit and no other baserunners in his return from the injured list, and Domingo German (3-0) followed by striking out four in two overpowering innings.

Jose Rondon had Chicago’s only hit but also booted a likely double-play grounder at second base to set up Voit’s hit.

With the bases loaded, New York’s beefy, breakout slugger split his bat in two but still muscled a single to center against Ryan Burr for a 1-0 lead. Kyle Higashioka followed with a sacrifice fly to the warning track in right, and Tyler Wade brought in another run with a safety squeeze.

Aaron Judge narrowly homered into the short right field porch in the eighth, his fourth of the season.

BLUE JAYS 3, RAYS 1: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to help Toronto, at home, overcome Blake Snell’s no-hit bid in a victory that snapped the Rays’ five-game winning streak.

Snell didn’t allow a hit until Luke Maile singled with one out in the sixth.

With two runners on base and one out in the seventh inning, Gurriel Jr. drove a pitch from reliever Chaz Roe (0-2) off the center-field wall, giving the Blue Jays their first lead of the series.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 3, PIRATES 2: Adam Eaton and Howie Kendrick homered on consecutive pitches in the eighth inning, and Washington won at home.

After Richard Rodriguez (0-1) retired the first two batters in the eighth, Eaton tied it with his first home run of the season. Kendrick then connected for his second homer.

Anthony Rendon doubled to break a Nationals record with at least one-extra base hit in 10 straight games. He had shared the mark with Ryan Zimmerman.

Eaton finished with three hits as the Nationals denied Pittsburgh its first series win in Washington since 2013.

GIANTS 5, ROCKIES 2: Madison Bumgarner pitched into the eighth inning to give a weary bullpen much-needed rest and San Francisco won at home, handing the Rockies their eighth straight loss.

After outlasting the Rockies 3-2 in an 18-inning game that took over 5 hours and ended shortly before 1 a.m., the Giants came back about 12 hours later and wrapped up this win in 2 hours, 48 minutes.

Recently acquired Kevin Pillar homered for the fourth time in six days for the Giants. Buster Posey got two hits and drove in his first run this season – the star catcher had zero RBI in 40 at-bats over his first 12 games.

INTERLEAGUE

ANGELS 6, CUBS 5: Zack Cozart broke out of a slump with three hits and Cody Allen wiggled out of a jam in the ninth inning, helping Los Angeles win at Chicago.

Los Angeles won for the seventh time in its last eight games. Ty Buttrey earned his first major league win in his 23rd appearance, and Tommy La Stella reached four times against his former team.

