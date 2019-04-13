ROAD RACING

Ben True’s bid for a fifth victory at the B.A.A. 5K fell just short Saturday in Boston, as Hagos Gebrhiwet of Ethiopia edged True for the second year in a row.

Gebrhiwet finished in 13 minutes, 42 seconds – exactly the same as his winning time in 2018. True, a 33-year-old North Yarmouth native, was two seconds back, giving him four runner-up finishes to go with his four victories.

Monicah Ngige won the women’s race in 15:16, beating fellow Kenyan Violah Lagat by 13 seconds.

PATRIOTS DAY 5-MILER: Jeff Jones, 49, of Portland and Jenna Krajewski, 39, of Hallowell won the 90th Patriots Day 5-Miler in Portland.

Jones led a field of 81 finishers in the 5-mile race, completing the course in 28 minute, 4 seconds. Dominic Defuria, 23, of Boston was the runner-up, 29 seconds behind Jones

Krajewski placed fourth overall in 30:52, exactly five minutes ahead of runner-up Nicole Prescott, 23, of Boston.

BASEBALL

EASTERN LEAGUE: The Trenton Thunder (5-3) earned a 3-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs (1-5) in the completion of a suspended game, then won 1-0 in the regularly scheduled game in Trenton, New Jersey.

The Sea Dogs, trailing 2-0 in third inning when play was suspended Friday, tied the game in the eighth when C.J. Chatham singled home Aneury Tavarez. Brandon Wagner won it with a sacrifice fly in the 10th.

Portland’s other run scored on an RBI double by Tavarez in the fifth inning.

Kyle Hart (0-2) struck out nine while pitching a complete game for the Sea Dogs in Game 2, but Wagner led off the bottom of the fifth with a home run down the right-field line. The Sea Dogs have not scored in Hart’s two starts.

HOCKEY

WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: The United States soared into the gold-medal game by routing Russia 8-0 in Espoo, Finland, behind two goals each by Hilary Knight and Kelly Pannek.

The undefeated Americans will be going for their fifth straight title Sunday against Finland, which upset Canada, 4-2.

SOCCER

FIFA: FIFA President Gianni Infantino has called for a crackdown on racism at soccer games after several high-profile incidents, and encouraged referees to abandon matches in the worst cases.

“We will not hesitate to do everything in our power to eradicate racism, and any other form of discrimination, from football, at any level and anywhere in the world,” the head of world soccer’s governing body said in a statement.

Infantino referred to the “three-step procedure” at tournaments, a measure that was brought in at the 2017 Confederations Cup and which allows a referee to stop a game, suspend a game and ultimately abandon a game if discriminatory behavior persists.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Paul Pogba converted two penalties to give Manchester United a 2-1 victory over visiting West Ham.

The win ended a run of four losses in five games in all competitions for United and kept them two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Tottenham remained three points ahead of United in third place by beating already relegated Huddersfield 4-0, with Lucas Moura scoring a hat trick.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Valtteri Bottas claimed the pole for the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, with Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton taking the second spot on the grid.

Bottas topped qualifying in 1 minute, 31.547 seconds. Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel will start third, alongside teammate Charles Leclerc.

TENNIS

SAMSUNG OPEN: Wimbledon junior champion Iga Swiatek, 17, advanced to her first WTA tour final by beating Kristyna Pliskova 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals in Lugano, Switzerland.

Swiatek will face Polona Hercog, who is seeking her first title since 2012. Hercog, the highest-ranked player in the semifinals at No. 89, won 7-5, 6-4 against Fiona Ferro.

