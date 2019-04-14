SEATTLE — Gerrit Cole struck out 11 in six innings, Aledmys Diaz homered and the Houston Astros completed a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners with a 3-2 victory Sunday.

Cole (1-2) gave up two runs on four hits, including a leadoff home run to Mitch Haniger, and didn’t walk a batter. Cole has pitched at least six innings in each of his four starts.

Haniger’s homer, his fifth, extended the Mariners’ major league record streak of 18 games with a home run to start the season. Haniger also doubled and scored both Seattle runs.

“We just went up against really good pitching this weekend,” said Seattle Manager Scott Servais.

WHITE SOX 5, YANKEES 2: Tim Anderson hit his first career grand slam and Carlos Rodon pitched Chicago to a victory at New York.

Jose Abreu nearly had a grand slam as well – to almost the same spot – but settled for a sacrifice fly when right fielder Aaron Judge made a jumping catch in front of the wall. Held to one hit Saturday in a 4-0 loss, Chicago chased Masahiro Tanaka with nobody out in the fifth and won for only the second time in eight games.

RAYS 8, BLUE JAYS 4: Pinch-hitter Guillermo Heredia homered to cap a five-run burst in the eighth inning and Tampa Bay won at Toronto for its fifth straight series victory to start the season.

Tampa Bay improved to 12-4 and matched the 2010 team for the best 16-game start in club history. The Blue Jays have lost 7 of 9 and haven’t won a series this year.

TWINS 6, TIGERS 4: Jose Berrios pitched into the seventh inning for his first win since opening day, Trevor Hildenberger struck out two with the bases loaded for his first save and Minnesota won at Minneapolis to complete a two-game sweep.

C.J. Cron homered and drove in three runs, and Eddie Rosario was a triple short of the cycle for the Twins, who have won 3 of 4.

ROYALS 9, INDIANS 8: Pinch-runner Terrance Gore stole a base, then scored on Hunter Dozier’s single in the ninth inning, lifting Kansas City at home to complete a three-game sweep.

Ryan O’Hearn led off the ninth with a walk against Brad Hand (0-1) and was replaced by Gore. He swiped second and advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher Roberto Perez. Dozier then singled to left for Kansas City’s first walk-off win of the season.

RANGERS 8, ATHLETICS 7: Danny Santana had a two-run, pinch-hit triple and scored the go-ahead run during a four-run eighth inning, lifting Texas at Arlington, Texas.

Santana tripled into the gap in right-center to make it 7-7, then scored on Delino DeShields’ bunt single two batters later.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 4, NATIONALS 3: Rookie Jason Martin hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning against Washington’s shaky bullpen, then Felipe Vazquez escaped a bases-loaded jam for visiting Pittsburgh.

The Pirates took 2 of 3 and won a series at Nationals Park for the first time since 2013.

PHILLIES 3, MARLINS 1: Jean Segura’s two-run homer to left in the 14th inning put Philadelphia on top, and the Phillies won at Miami in the longest game of the young season for either team.

Andrew McCutchen tripled to the wall in left-center and Segura followed with his first home run of the season.

ROCKIES 4, GIANTS 0: German Marquez pitched a one-hitter, nicked only by Evan Longoria’s single with one out in the eighth inning, and Colorado won at San Francisco to end an eight-game losing streak.

Marquez (2-1) struck out nine and walked none while throwing 105 pitches in the first complete game in the majors this season. It was the first-ever complete game for Marquez in 156 pro starts, including 69 in the big leagues.

DODGERS 7, BREWERS 1: Ross Stripling tossed eight strong innings to rescue an overworked bullpen, Joc Pederson and Alex Verdugo homered, and Los Angeles won at home to snap a six-game skid.

The Dodgers avoided back-to-back sweeps for the first time since 2017.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, PADRES 4: Zack Greinke pitched seven strong innings and helped himself with two hits, pinch-hitter David Peralta connected for a three-run homer and Arizona won at Phoenix to stop a four-game losing streak.

CARDINALS 9, REDS 5: Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs and Matt Carpenter connected for a tiebreaking drive in the seventh inning that sent St. Louis to a split of a two-game series in Monterrey, Mexico.

