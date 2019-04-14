PITTSBURGH — The New York Islanders don’t play a particularly sexy brandy of hockey. They forecheck. They backcheck. They block shots and take few risks, more focused on fundamentals than flash.

It’s a style designed to frustrate opponents regardless of pedigree, one that has them on the cusp of just their second playoff series win in more than a quarter century.

Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson scored 62 seconds apart in the first period to quickly erase an early deficit, Robin Lehner stopped 25 shots, and the Islanders moved within one victory of finishing off Sidney Crosby and the rest of the frustrated Pittsburgh Penguins with a 4-1 win Sunday to take a 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference quarterfinal series.

It’s heady territory for a franchise that’s advanced past the first round just once since 1993. Yet the Islanders certainly look like they belong on the big stage. They’ve outscored Pittsburgh 11-5 through three games and have trailed for less than four minutes against a team that began the playoffs looking to capture its third Stanley Cup in four years, a dream that’s all but vanished.

“We kind of did our best to play simple hockey and really just grind it out a little bit,” said Islanders forward Anders Lee, whose empty-net goal with 1:28 to go pushed his team to the cusp of an unlikely sweep.

While they lack Pittsburgh’s offensive firepower, the Islanders have made up for it with depth and resiliency. Rather than get rattled after Garrett Wilson gave the Penguins just their second lead of the series when he redirected a point shot past Lehner midway through the first period, the Islanders responded immediately.

Eberle beat Matt Murray short side from just above the goal line 28 seconds after Wilson’s goal, and Nelson finished off a 2-on-1 just over a minute later to put New York in front to stay. Lehner withstood a series of pushes by the Penguins, and the Islanders counterpunched brilliantly in the third period, getting goals from Leo Komarov and Lee to pull away.

“Playoffs are all about momentum,” said Eberle, who has three goals in the series. “When you can take some team’s momentum away and just continue to build yours, it’s key.”

Matt Murray finished with 32 saves for the Penguins, but Pittsburgh again struggled to generate sustained offensive pressure.

New York, which allowed an NHL-low 196 goals on its way to a second-place finish in the Metropolitan Division, has clamped down on Crosby and linemate Jake Guentzel. The two combined for 75 goals and 101 assists during the regular season but have yet to record a point in this series.

Pittsburgh needs a win in Game 4 on Tuesday to avoid being swept for the first time since the 2013 Eastern Conference finals against Boston.

“You’ve got to find ways to score goals this time of year,” Crosby said. “It’s not easy, but you’ve got to find a way to do it, and obviously we haven’t done a good job of it through the first three games.”

NOTES

AVALANCHE: Cale Makar is about to jump from one grueling playoff run straight into another.

The 20-year-old defenseman signed a three-year, entry-level deal with Colorado, a day after his UMass squad lost in the Frozen Four championship game.

Makar, who’s from Calgary, could make his NHL debut Monday in Game 3 of a first-round playoff series against the Calgary Flames. The series is tied at a game apiece.

“I want to make sure he’s in, rested, prepared and focused on what we’re doing here now. Then we’ll make a decision on when we get him in the lineup,” Avalanche Coach Jared Bednar said. “It’s definitely a big step up from the college game, especially when you’re jumping in mid-series, in a heated playoff round, against such a good opponent like Calgary. It’s my job to make sure I’m putting him in a position to succeed.”

The 6-foot, 192-pound Makar was the fourth overall pick by Colorado in the 2017 draft. He recently won the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as college hockey’s top player after a season in which he had 16 goals and 33 assists in 41 games.

Share

< Previous

Next >