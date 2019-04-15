Robert Ashby of Brunswick and Meg Brockett of Portland were the fastest Maine runners in Monday’s 123rd Boston Marathon.

Ashby, 50, was first to arrive at the finish line on Boylston Street, in a time of 2:38:23. He placed third in his age group and 293rd overall.

Brockett, 23, came across roughly eight minutes later in 2:46:54. She was 54th among all women and 776th overall.

Cape Elizabeth native Joan Benoit Samuelson, celebrating the 40th anniversary of her championship 1979 debut at Boston, crossed the halfway mark in 1:29:55 and remains on pace to accomplish her goal of finishing within 40 minutes of her time (2:35:15) 40 years ago.

Evan Graves, 37, of Caribou finished in 2:44:20 and Julian Gazzelloni, 27, of Belgrade in 2:44:52.

This story will be updated.

