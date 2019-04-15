Four women with long experience managing Maine family businesses have formed a consultancy, Quad Group.

Forming the partnership are: Anne Hussey, a sixth-generation family owner of Hussey Seating Co. in North Berwick; Maureen Costello Wedge, a former fourth-generation co-owner of Lewiston’s Sun Media Group; Colleen McCracken, who spent 20 years managing two family-owned companies, Thos. Moser Cabinetmakers and Planet Dog; and Elizabeth Fagan, who was director of marketing for Portland’s Planet Dog.

The company intends to help clients navigate a variety of business challenges, from raising a family in the business, to working within a closely-held family business. It offers services in conflict resolution, governance, succession planning, strategic planning, risk management, financial management, human resource strategies, branding and marketing and charitable-giving strategies.

“We are all passionate about family businesses because they are the cornerstone of our economy here in Maine, and they offer a unique work experience that we understand very well,” said McCracken.

The company’s website is www.quadgrp.com

