I am beyond disappointed in the April 10 Portland Press Herald article posted about the death of Isahak Muse.
He was painted in such a deep shadow while the writer spoke of the accomplishments of his killer.
Everything was unclear, from the photo to the headline. This was biased reporting. and the people at the Press Herald should be ashamed of themselves.
Beth Kristen
Portland
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
News
One person killed, two injured in Durham crash
-
Sports
Chaotic day was great golf theater
-
Nation & World
For many ‘Thrones’ fans, season 8 is just the first ending
-
Editorials
Our View: What to do about Maine’s tax burden
-
Local & State
Portland city manager: Preble Street could close resource center this fall