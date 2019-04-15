MIAMI — Willson Contreras hit his sixth homer, drove in three and reached base four times, and the Chicago Cubs thawed out to beat the Miami Marlins 7-2 Monday night.

The temperature in Chicago was 33 when the Cubs’ game Sunday against the Angels was snowed out, and it was 84 with the retractable roof open for the first pitch at Marlins Park.

Yu Darvish (1-2) struck out eight in a season-high 5 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs, lowering his ERA to 6.11. Three relievers completed the six-hitter.

Contreras walked to force in a run in the first, homered in the seventh and added an RBI single in the ninth. David Bote also drove in three.

The Cubs scored one run thanks to a replay reversal. Contreras was ruled out sliding into second on a two-out bases-loaded grounder to short in the fifth, but a review determined he beat the throw, allowing the runner on third to score and make it 5-2.

Chicago scored three times in the first, and Javier Baez drove in a run with a two-out bloop double in the fifth off Trevor Richards (0-2), who allowed five runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Miami backup catcher Chad Wallach homered in the fourth for his first RBI of the year.

The Marlins (4-13) have totaled five runs in their past six losses. The top four batters in their lineup finished the night with averages of .152, .213, .221 and .231.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 5, TWINS 3: Teoscar Hernandez hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth inning at Minneapolis, giving Toronto a badly needed offensive boost with three hits.

After Hernandez saved starter Matt Shoemaker from his first loss with his new team, Joe Biagini pitched a perfect ninth for his first save. The Blue Jays, who won for only the fourth time in their last 14 games and entered the night in the bottom five in almost every batting category in the American League, had a season-high 11 hits.

NOTES

INDIANS: Shortstop Francisco Lindor was sent to Triple-A to begin a rehab assignment as he moves closer to rejoining the big league club after being slowed by a left ankle injury.

Cleveland also activated second baseman Jason Kipnis from the 10-day injured list and designated veteran infielder Brad Miller for assignment.

PHILLIES: Reliever David Robertson was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a sore right elbow.

Right-hander Drew Anderson was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take Robertson’s spot.

REDS: Yasiel Puig was late arriving to Dodger Stadium in his first Los Angeles appearance since being traded to Cincinnati, and missed receiving his National League Championship Series ring in person from the Dodgers’ owner, Mark Walter.

“He can send the ring to my locker or give it to me at batting practice,” Puig said. “He can give it to me in person. I don’t care.”

Share

< Previous

Next >