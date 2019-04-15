BOSTON — Kenya’s Lawrence Cherono outsprinted Ethiopa’s Lelisa Desisa over the final few steps to win the Boston Marathon on Monday.

Cherono crossed the finish line in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 7 minutes, 57 seconds on Monday. That was just ahead of Desisa, the 2015 champion, who came in at 2:07:59.

Kenya’s Kenneth Kipkemoi was third in 2:08:06. Kenya’s Felix Kandi was fourth and 2017 champion Geoffrey Kirui was fifth.

It was the Boston debut for Cherono, a winner of six marathons, who most recently won the 2018 Amsterdam Marathon.

Cherono, Desisa and Kipkemoi broke away during Mile 24 and were shoulder-to-shoulder heading into the final mile. They stayed that way until Cherono and Desisa made it a two-man race with about 200 meters to go.

Desisa took the lead and appeared headed for victory before Cherono got on his left shoulder and outlasted him to the tape.

In the women’s race, the wind slowed down and the rain stopped, but Worknesh Degefa never did.

The 28-year-old Ethiopian broke away from defending champion Des Linden and the rest of the women’s pack in the Framingham flats and ran alone to her first major victory on Monday, winning the Boston Marathon by 44 seconds.

Degefa finished in 2 hours, 23 minutes, 31 seconds to become the eighth Ethiopian woman to win the race and the third in seven years. Kenya’s Edna Kiplagat was second, American Jordan Hasay was third and Linden was fifth.

One year after an icy rain and a near-gale headwind resulted in the slowest winning times in four decades, race organizers again prepared for the foul New England weather. But overnight thunderstorms moved on before the runners left Hopkinton; the sun even made an appearance about halfway through.

Linden took advantage of last year’s storm to splash her way to the first win for an American woman since 1985.

But with conditions back to normal, so were the results: East Africans from Kenya and Ethiopia dominating the podiums.

A field of 30,000 runners followed the elites, ditching their trash bags and ponchos on the Hopkinton Green before embarking on the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Copley Square. It’s the first time the race has been run on April 15 since the 2013 attacks; officials planned a ceremony at 2:49 p.m. to honor those killed or maimed by the two pressure cooker bombs that exploded near the finish line.

Daniel Romanchuk, 20, became the youngest-ever men’s wheelchair champion in Boston. He finished in 1:21:36 for the fastest time ever for an American.

Manuela Schar won the women’s race for the second time, adding it to her titles in in Berlin, Chicago, New York and Tokyo. If she wins in London in two weeks, she will have swept the World Marathon Major series.

