There are those who cling to the Celtics’ run to last year’s Eastern Conference finals as some sort of proof that this season’s march should reach at least that far with the additions of Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward.

And these people would be correct if the current Celtics were playing against that East.

GAME 2 WHO: Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday SERIES: Celtics lead, 1-0 TELEVISION: TNT, NBCSB

They are not. There were a couple of Game 1 upsets in the conference, but that may say more about the rising quality of Orlando and Brooklyn from the lower half of the draw. Milwaukee is clearly miles ahead of the team the Celtics needed seven games to beat in 2018’s first round, and Toronto with Kawhi Leonard is a more seasoned threat than its previous incarnation – though the Celts had trouble with both. It remains to be seen whether the 76ers can get their heads together, but no doubt they have better talent in their rotation this time around.

LeBron James doesn’t call this side of the country his basketball home any longer, which scratches Cleveland from the ranks of the formidable, but, overall, the newer East is a much more difficult gauntlet to run.

Or as the kids might put it, last year is so-o-o-o last year.

“I think so,” said Al Horford. “I think last year you looked at it realistically and it was really Cleveland, us, Toronto. That’s kind of how I saw it. This year, I think the top five teams are all in it. Obviously Indiana has had the issue with losing (Victor) Oladipo, but they’re still playing at a high level. They just had a really tough schedule down the stretch here. But, overall, the East is a lot better than last year, no question.”

Brad Stevens, as well, sees it as a given.

“I think that that’s been very, very clear from the get-go this year,” said the Celtics’ coach. “And the three teams in the 1-, 2- and 3-seeds all really improved in the middle of the year. They’re all good. They’re all very good, and Indiana’s very good. The teams below us are good.”

The Celtics are coming off an 84-74 Game 1 win over the Pacers, but the tenor of that game shows how much of a fight this and every game should be in their postseason. If the Celtics make it to the next round, things will be getting significantly more difficult.

“It’s a challenge, but it’s what we thought coming in,” Stevens said. “I think we all knew Milwaukee would take a big jump. They’ve been the best team all season. We all knew Toronto was going to be really good. And then Philly obviously, with their additions, that makes them look totally different.”

Of the Bucks and Sixers getting better from last year’s playoff experience, Stevens added, “Well, they’ve both gone through significant changes, too, whether it’s coaches or whatever. They both have a lot of new guys on their team. Everybody fits, it seems like. You know, Giannis (Antetokounmpo) obviously has had an MVP-caliber year. (Joel) Embiid’s had that kind of a year. Both teams have really good players, really good coaching. Not surprised they took that step at all.”

Said Horford, “I think there’s two things with Milwaukee. I think the playoffs helped them. It was like a really big growing experience for them. But then also I honestly believe that (new coach Mike) Budenholzer has made a huge difference, how he’s been able to come in and establish that culture over there.

“And Toronto’s very, very, very different. They’re playing totally different. They’re still consistent, they’re really good, and everybody knows about Kawhi. But I don’t think people realize the impact (Pascal) Siakam is having on that group. They’ve added veteran guys that can play and that are good. It’s going to be interesting.”

Looking at the overall landscape, Hayward said, “Obviously LeBron is not in the East anymore, so that changes things. But Toronto is very good, Milwaukee… Giannis is playing at an extremely high level. Both of those teams have been playing really well all year. Indiana is really good, too, and people thought it would change a lot with Oladipo going down, but they’re still holding strong and playing well and they’re obviously tough. And then of course Philly, as talented as they are…”

Marcus Morris believes it’s foolish to look back.

“I just think it’s a lot different than what it was last year,” he said. “Teams have definitely gotten a lot better. Milwaukee definitely gassed up. They got a lot of veteran guys. Philly obviously made moves, and Toronto, too. I definitely think it’s going to be tougher than it was last year.

“Last year… we shouldn’t even be talking about that no more. Last year – that’s in the past. You can’t be talking about last year. It’s this year now, and it’s different.”

If the Celtics don’t fully find that out against the injury-depleted Pacers, they certainly will if, as expected, the new Bucks are awaiting them in the next round.

