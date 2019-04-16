I attended the funeral service for fallen Maine State Trooper Benjamin J. Campbell. It was powerful. The heartfelt tributes from his wife, Hilary, and fellow law enforcement brothers and sisters were nothing short of remarkable.

Trooper Campbell led a life of service, guardianship and love. We can take lessons from such a life. We can give purpose to our hectic days and perhaps share in our collective humanity through our own acts of kindness and support for those around us. They do not have to be as great as Trooper Campbell’s were. One might start by simply picking up a piece of litter on our city street or holding a door for someone whose hands are full. It all matters.

I was honored to be able to attend the service for Trooper Benjamin J. Campbell, who set an example by the life he led.

Daniel Steele

Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >