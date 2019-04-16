The Boston Red Sox have recalled catcher Sandy Leon from Triple-A Pawtucket in time for tonight’s road game against the New York Yankees.

To put Leon on the roster, catcher/utility player Blake Swihart was designated for assignment. In addition, the Red Sox recalled pitcher Erasmo Ramirez.

Swihart, a first-round pick for Boston in the 2011 draft, was hitting .231 with one home run and four RBI in 12 games for Boston this year, also appearing defensively at first base and left field.

Leon, considered a superior defensive catcher, was hitting .125 in seven games for Pawtucket. He did throw out six of nine potential base stealers. Leon had been sent to Pawtucket at the end of spring training.

Ramirez is 1-0 with a 1.12 ERA for Pawtucket with five strikeouts and no walks in two starts. .

