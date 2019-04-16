In a county where the unemployment rate hovers below 3 percent, how do you find and keep good workers? How is that different if you’re a startup? What kinds of employment strategies work?
Join us on May 15 for an in-depth discussion with experts in the field.
Doors open at 7:30 a.m. with coffee and networking until 8:00 a.m. when the program begins. Program ends at 9 a.m.
Parking on-site is free.
About the moderator:
Hosted by Business editor Carol Coultas. Carol Coultas has been practicing journalism in Maine since the mid-‘80s and focusing on business journalism since 2003. She’s been the business editor at the Press Herald, overseeing an award-winning staff, since 2014.
On the panel
Tom Rainey, Executive Director, Maine Center for Entrepreneurs
SIGN UP to get business news by email 5 days a week.
Sponsored By
-
Nation & World
Trump says Russia probe ‘con job,’ as fuller report looms
-
Food
Sexy bake-off in Portland gives new meaning to hot cakes
-
Local & State
Trial begins of Maine man charged in infant’s death
-
Sports
Red Sox recall Sandy Leon, designate Blake Swihart for assignment
-
News
Fire marshal: Failed electrical conductor started fatal Anson fire