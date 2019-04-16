KENTS HILL — Cony scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to break a late tie, and pitcher Kyle Douin went the distance in a 5-2 victory over Brunswick on a gusty, blustery day at Kents Hill School.

It didn’t come easily — Cony had 1-0 and 2-1 leads, only to see the Dragons answer both. In the sixth. Riley Geyer, who doubled in the first and scored Cony’s first run, drew a one-out walk and went to second on Bobby Stolt’s infield single. Geyer stole third, then broke for home on Eli Bezanson’s hard grounder to third. The ball was bobbled, and the catcher couldn’t hang on to the throw home, allowing Geyer – who missed the plate on his first slide – to touch home with the go-ahead run.

Stolt, who had gone to third on the throw home, scored on a wild pitch with Douin at the plate. Bezanson, who had gone to second on the wild pitch and stolen third, scored when Douin grounded to first.

OXFORD HILLS 3, MESSALONSKEE 2: Wyatt Williamson doubled and picked up the win on the mound as the Vikings won their season opener.

Carter Lambert had two hits and Dylan Cunningham had a triple for the Eagles.

SOFTBALL

CONY 15, BRUNSWICK 14 (8 inn.): Cate Faribrother-White grounded a single up the middle to score Gaby McGuire with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning and Cony scored three runs in the inning to rally to a season-opening win at Kents Hill.

Alena Ambers singled to open the inning, Brooklyn Belanger walked and McGuire loaded the bases with her third hit of the game. Carly Lettre then hit the first pitch she saw, tripling to drive in the tying runs and setting up Fairbrother-White’s winning hit.

OXFORD HILLS 8, MESSALONSKEE 0: Lauren Merrill pitched a shutout with eight strikeouts as the Vikings to beat the Eagles in mutual season opener.

Brooke Carson had two hits, including a home run, for Oxford Hills, while Kori Kahkonen also homered.

