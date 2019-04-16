STANDISH — St. Joseph’s scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday to win their fifth straight baseball game, 12-4 over Endicott.

The Monks sent 11 players to the plate in the inning. Jared Gagne had a two-run triple and Anthony DiPrizio a grand slam to break the game open against the Gulls (18-10, 8-1).

Joey Murphy and Luke Johnson each added a pair of hits for St. Joseph’s.

George Welch picked up the victory with 1 2/3 innings of relief for the Monks, allowing two runs on a pair of hits, striking out three.

BATES 10, DEAN 5: Justin White scored twice and reached base four times, and the Bobcats (11-11) scored six unearned runs in a win over the Bulldogs (8-19) at Franklin, Massachusetts.

After being tied at 1 after the third, Bates scored nine runs over the next three innings to pull away. Christian Beal added three hits for Bates, and Jon Lindgren scored three runs.

Brian Hadden had three hits and two RBI for Dean.

COLBY 12, HUSSON 6: Taimu Ito had a grand slam to close out a 10-run bottom of the fourth for the Mules (7-12) as they topped the Eagles (16-13) in a nonconference game at Waterville.

Matt Mitchell, Will Phillips and William Wessman each had multihit games for Colby.

Conor Maguire was 3 for 5 for Husson.

SOUTHERN MAINE 8, MASS.-BOSTON 3: Ben Lambert allowed just two hits and struck out seven in seven innings to lead the Huskies (20-4, 9-2 Little East) over the Beacons (15-10, 6-3) at Gorham.

Andrew Olsza put Southern Maine ahead 4-0 in the fourth inning on an RBI triple. Devin Warren and Andrew Hillier each had three hits and two doubles.

Nick Herzog hit a two-run triple for Mass.-Boston in the ninth inning.

SOFTBALL

BOWDOIN SWEEPS ST. JOSEPH’S: Samantha Valdivia, Allison Rutz and Caroline Sablone all blasted homers in an 11-run bottom of the fourth as the Polar Bears (21-10) controlled the Monks 15-1 in five innings to complete a sweep of a nonconference doubleheader at Brunswick.

Valdavia went 4 for 4 and drove in five runs, and Maddie Rhouhana added a pair of hits for Bowdoin and had four RBI.

Melodie Bailey had an RBI double for St. Joseph’s (10-13).

Ruby Siltanen was 2 for 3 with a solo home run for the Polar Bears as they scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away for a 6-2 win in Game 1.

UMASS-DARTMOUTH SWEEPS SOUTHERN MAINE: Madison O’Gryzek drove in Autumn Madeiros from third on a fielder’s choice to gave the Corsairs (18-14, 9-3 Little East) the lead in the top of the eighth as they grabbed Game 1 of doubleheader 5-4 at Gorham.

Trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh, Southern Maine (14-13, 3-7) forced extra innings on an Alexis Brown RBI double and a run-scoring single from Ashley Tinsman.

The Corsairs completed the sweep, taking Game 2, 6-1.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC SWEEPS CENTRAL MAINE CC: Meranda Martin was 3 for 4 with a solo homer and Morgan Boyle added a pair of hits, driving in three runs as the Seawolves (9-8, 3-3 YSCC) defeated the Mustangs (2-8, 0-6) 10-1 in five innings in Game 1 of a doubleheader at South Portland.

Martin, also pitched for SMCC, allowed one run on four hits, fanning nine and walking one.

Emily Lashua had a pair of hits, including a triple, with two RBI to lead the way in Game 2 for the Seawolves, winning 15-3 in five innings.

Alex Bessey and Tabie Tlumac each had a pair of hits for CMCC.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 14, GORDON 3: The Nor’easters (9-6, 6-1 Commonwealth Coast) scored the first six goals of the game, two from Keara Dwyer and Molly Camelo, en route to an 11-1 halftime advantage in beating the Fighting Scots (3-11, 2-5) at Wenham, Massachusetts.

Casey Conwell finished with a game-high three goals and three assists for UNE, Camelo and Julia Benjamin had three goals and an assist, and Anna Stowell added a pair of goals.

Greta Moore, Brenna Otte and Molly Guthrie scored for Gordon.

TUFTS 19, BATES 5: Emily Games had all of her game-high five goals in the first half as the Jumbos (13-0, 8-0 NESCAC) roared to a 13-4 halftime lead and cruised past the Bobcats (8-5, 4-4) at Lewiston.

Mae Briody and Claire Wright also had hat tricks for Tufts.

Summer Dias had a pair of goals for Bates, and Jordyn Tveter, Katie Allard and Lila Hutchins also scored.

MEN’S LACROSSE

LASELL 12, ST. JOSEPH’S 5: Andrew Fidalgo and James Anderson each scored four goals to lift the Lasers (12-1, 6-0 GNAC) over the Monks (11-3, 5-1) at Standish.

Lasell led 4-0 at the half, and increased the lead to 7-0 in the first 4:10 of the third quarter.

Michael Finn scored three goals to lead St. Joseph’s, and Tyler Brewster added two goals. Logan Skinner made seven saves.

COLBY 20, MAINE MARITIME 3: Max Cushman scored a game-high four goals and dished out three assists to lead the way for the Mules (7-5) as they opened an 11-1 margin at halftime and took care of the Mariners (2-6) at Waterville.

Beck French had a hat trick for Colby, which got goals from 10 players.

Zeke Tocci, Jayden Wilson and Max Burton had goals for Maine Maritime.

TUFTS 19, BATES 14: Ben Connelly scored seven goals to lead the Jumbos (11-1, 6-1 NESCAC) over the Bobcats (9-2, 6-1) at Medford, Massachusetts.

Five of Connelly’s goals came in the second half, and Nick Shanks and Mac Waldbaum each added three goals for Tufts. Mason Pollack made 14 saves.

Matt Chlastawa led Bates with five goals and three assists. Andrew Small added three goals, and Rob Strain stopped 16 shots.

