DETROIT — Starling Marte hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-3 interleague victory over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

Jung Ho Kang also went deep for Pittsburgh, which blew a 3-0 lead but recovered to win when Marte hit a two-out drive off Shane Greene (0-1). Detroit’s closer hadn’t allowed a run all season.

Keone Kela (1-0) gave up a tying single by Jeimer Candelario in the ninth, but Nick Kingham was able to close out the Tigers in the 10th for his first career save.

Pittsburgh starter Joe Musgrove permitted his first two earned runs of the season but was otherwise impressive. He yielded six hits and a walk while striking out six in seven innings.

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd struck out the side in the first but eventually allowed three runs in seven innings.

Pittsburgh opened the scoring on an RBI infield single by Pablo Reyes in the second. With runners on first and third and two outs, Reyes hit a weak grounder to first baseman Miguel Cabrera, who looked to throw to second for a force, only to realize he had no play there. That initial reaction also cost him any chance of a play at first.

The Tigers wasted an opportunity in the third when Gordon Beckham hit a leadoff double and Grayson Greiner followed with a single. Beckham was sent home on Greiner’s hit and was thrown out at the plate by Reyes from left field.

Kang’s two-run homer in the fourth made it 3-0, but the Tigers scored two runs in their half of that inning. Cabrera came home on a passed ball, and Christin Stewart hit an RBI double.

Musgrove had allowed no earned runs in 15 1/3 innings entering the game.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 4, ORIOLES 2: Tyler Glasnow allowed two runs over seven innings in winning his fourth consecutive start to begin the season, Avisail Garcia drove in three runs, and Tampa Bay beat visiting Baltimore for its seventh victory in eight games.

Glasnow (4-0) allowed hits to six of the first 13 batters he faced, but the 6-foot-8 right-hander allowed just one hit over his final 4 2/3 innings and ended the outing by retiring 10 in a row.Garcia hit a two-run homer during a three-run fourth, and added an RBI single in the eighth. Jose Alvarado and Diego Castillo, who earned his second save, each went a perfect inning.

The Orioles got an RBI from both Rio Ruiz and Renato Nunez, and Dylan Bundy (0-2) gave up three runs and three hits over five innings.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 4, MARLINS 0: Jose Quintana gave up six hits in seven innings as Chicago won at Miami.

Quintana (2-1) struck out seven and extended his scoreless innings streak to 14. The left-hander didn’t allow a runner to reach second until Austin Dean’s two-out double in the seventh.Javier Baez went 3 for 4 and hit his fifth homer, a solo shot to the opposite field off Adam Conley in the eighth. Baez has three hits in each of his last three games.

PHILLIES 14, METS 3: Scott Kingery and J.T. Realmuto each had three hits and five RBI as Philadelphia beat visiting New York.

Kingery and Maikel Franco hit three-run homers and Realmuto had a pair of two-run doubles in a 10-run first inning. Realmuto also went deep for the Phillies in the fourth.

GIANTS 7, NATIONALS 3: Evan Longoria, Brandon Belt and Steven Duggar homered off fastballs from Stephen Strasburg, and light-hitting San Francisco won at Washington.

The Giants came in with a grand total of 10 homers through their first 17 games. The only major league club with fewer was the Detroit Tigers, with seven in 15 games.

