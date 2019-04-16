OAKLAND, Calif. — Golden State center DeMarcus Cousins has a torn left quadriceps muscle that will sideline him indefinitely, a devastating injury that the Warriors feared was serious when he went down in the first quarter of their first-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

An MRI exam Tuesday morning on Cousins’ left leg revealed the tear. The two-time defending NBA champion Warriors said Cousins will begin rehabilitation immediately and updates will be “provided as appropriate.”

Playing in just his second career postseason game after a nine-year wait, Cousins went down in front of the Golden State bench after swiping a ball from Patrick Beverley in the first quarter of the Warriors’ 135-131 Game 2 loss on Monday night. He immediately grabbed at his left quad and hobbled to the locker room at the 8:09 mark.

Cousins had just returned in January from a nearly yearlong absence following surgery for a torn left Achilles tendon suffered while with the Pelicans last season. He had two points, two rebounds and an assist in less than 4 minutes Monday. He fouled out of Saturday’s 121-104 Game 1 win with nine points, nine rebounds and four assists in 21 minutes.

“I know it’s frustrating for him. I’ve been through something like that, getting hurt, getting all the way back and then getting hurt again, so I know how frustrating it is,” Warriors center Kevon Looney said. “He is a resilient guy. He’s been through adversity before and I know he’s going to bounce back. His spirit is probably low right now, but he’s a tough guy and he’ll be back better than ever.”

CELTICS: Guard Marcus Smart spoke Tuesday about the torn oblique injury he suffered in the second-to-last game of the regular season on April 7.

“It still hurts real bad to laugh, cough or sneeze,” he said. “But the everyday stuff is getting better walking, getting out of bed and things like that. So making great progress, but unfortunately there’s nothing really anybody can do. Just have to get your body ready.

“I actually feel better than the first three or four days,” said Smart. “Still in pain with certain movements. Today was my first day being able to walk without grimacing in any pain.”

TUESDAY’S GAME

RAPTORS 111, MAGIC 82: Kawhi Leonard scored 37 points, Kyle Lowry added 22 and host Toronto handled Orlando to pull even in their first-round series 1-1.

Pascal Siakam added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors. Aaron Gordon led Orlando with 20 points.

Game 3 is Friday at Orlando.

