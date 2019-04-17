RUMFORD — Area firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire at 660 South Rumford Road.
The blaze completely destroyed this home and attached garage, located near the Androscoggin River.
Residents John and Susan Dolloff escaped the fast-moving fire without injury.
This story will be updated.
