LOS ANGELES — Motown Records founder Berry Gordy says he fulfilled his dreams of creating a record label to make music for “all people” in the world.

Gordy says his historic label brought people from all walks of life through a “legacy of love” at the “Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration” during the tribute taped in February that airs Sunday on CBS. It is hosted by Smokey Robinson and Cedric the Entertainer, and includes performances by Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, John Legend, Meghan Trainor, Ciara, Fantasia and Chloe x Halle.

Gordy started the historic African-American label in 1959, which was home to numerous music artists including Ross, Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, The Temptations and The Supremes.

