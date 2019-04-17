Maine is making it easier to get there from here.

State agencies have installed a series of digital signs along I-95 and I-295 that use real-time data from mobile devices to give updates on congestion and distance to key intersections.

Maine DOT and the Maine Turnpike Authority will install 10 signs in total. Signs in York, Wells, Falmouth, Yarmouth, Freeport and Topsham display the number of miles and number of minutes it takes to get to different destinations.

Signs located near where the two highways connect in Saco, Scarborough, Farmingdale and Cumberland will show the expected delays so drivers can choose the fastest route.

Updating highway sign technology in Maine is part of the state’s plan to improve mobility and reduce congestion on some of the state’s busiest roads.

A 2018 report about traffic conditions on I-295 in Portland and north of the city recommended variable-message signs to help drivers avoid delays from frequent crashes and rush-hour congestion.

This story will be updated.

