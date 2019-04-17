Senate Democrats and health policy advocates on Wednesday made their case for a suite of bills that aim to lower the cost of prescription drugs, including a measure that would create a state commission to regulate drug payments.

The other bills would allow bulk importation of medications from Canada, regulate pharmacy benefit managers – middlemen that have the power to exclude certain medications from insurance plans -– create more transparency in drug prices, and allow Mainers to import drugs from Canada.

The bills went before the Legislature’s Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services Committee.

The Maine Prescription Drug Board would be formed and operate as a public utility commission for prescription drugs, and would regulate payments for drugs that are considered unaffordable.

“This independent board would consist of members with expertise in health care economics or clinical medicine who would review the cost of drugs posing an affordability problem for the state,” said Ann Woloson, executive director for Consumers for Affordable Health Care, a health policy advocacy nonprofit. “It would have the authority to set fair limits on how much Maine purchasers, employers and insurance carriers should have to pay for a specific drug. If increases are not adequately justified , the board could cap the reimbursement rate for those drugs for all payers.”

A study of Medicare Part D drug prices showed that from 2012 to 2017, the 20 most commonly prescribed brand name drugs increased an average of 12 percent per year.

The United States has higher prescription drug prices than nine other developed nations, including Canada, Australia, Norway and the United Kingdom, according to a 2016 survey by the Commonwealth Fund.

Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, said that the bills, if enacted, should make a big difference in lowering prices. Jackson, the sponsor of several of the bills, said many Mainers who live in border towns go to Canada to get their drugs, and “right now they feel like they’re doing something wrong.”

“People throughout the state of Maine should get that same benefit of importing drugs from Canada,” he said.

Jackson said a vial of insulin costs about $450 in Maine, while “across the St. John River, in Canada, the same vial of insulin costs about $20.”

