AUGUSTA — A malicious computer virus that hit the city overnight and froze the city’s computer network forced the closure of Augusta City Center Thursday.

The virus, which officials said was intentionally inflicted upon the city’s servers, also shut down computers used by public safety dispatchers — but not the city’s phone system or the public safety radio system relied upon for dispatchers, police, fire and ambulance staff in the field to communicate.

Dispatchers, who don’t have access to their usual computer-aided dispatching system, are tracking calls and the activity and whereabouts of police officers, firefighters and ambulance crews manually.

“It’s not a threat to public safety,” Ralph St. Pierre, finance director and assistant city manager, said Thursday morning from the closed city center. “Dispatch is still answering, the phones are still working.”

What isn’t working is anything that relies on the computer network at Augusta City Center, including municipal financial systems, billing, automobile excise, assessor’s records or general assistance.

All those systems became inaccessible when the city’s network was hit by a virus, around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, which froze up the network.

“All our servers are locked up,” St. Pierre said. “This was a particularly bad (virus). This one exploded, it got all the data, all the servers, they froze rock solid and you can’t pierce it. It’s pretty widespread and impactful.”

He clarified that while the city’s servers and data have been frozen and are inaccessible, it is not believed city data has been breached. As of Thursday morning, St. Pierre said, it appeared city data had been frozen, but not stolen.

“It was not a breeching of the data, it was a locking down of the data,” St. Pierre said. “This was intentional. We just haven’t gotten, from IT, what the ransom demand might be yet.”

City Manager William Bridgeo said city information technology staff are all working on the problem and an outside software consulting firm from Portland also has specialists working on the problem in Augusta.

St. Pierre said officials stopped the virus before it spread to school department files or servers, which are connected to the same network, and they have been shutoff from the network to protect them. He said the city’s email server is at the school department and is still up and running, so city staff with smartphones can still respond to email.

He said Hatch Hill is open and manually billing customers, the library is open, Buker Center — including youth programming there — is open and running, but can’t take new registrations, and public works employees are working.

Bridgeo said the city buys “cyber liability” insurance through Maine Municipal Association and as part of that, about a month ago, had an assessment done of the security of the city’s network. He said he just read a report on the findings of that assessment about a week ago and Augusta “got pretty high grades for how we stand.”

A city council meeting scheduled for Thursday night was still expected to take place, according to Bridgeo.

This story will be updated.

