Isabel Brennan, Yarmouth senior: A second-team all-Western Maine Conference selection, Brennan caused 18 turnovers last season while anchoring the defense of a Clippers squad that has reached six straight Class B state championship games.

Caitlyn Camelio, Falmouth senior: The reigning Varsity Maine Player of the Year, Camelio racked up 56 goals and 25 assists to lead Falmouth to its first state title. She plans to continue her career at the University of Michigan.

Karli Chapin, Cape Elizabeth junior: A talented multisport athlete, Chapin had 21 goals, 10 assists and 30 draw controls last spring. She was a second team all-WMC selection who also caused 24 turnovers and scooped up 31 ground balls.

Brooke Clement, Greely senior: A three-year starter at attack, Clement is coming off a season in which she had 25 goals and 19 assists. She was a first-team all-WMC selection.

Morgan Colangelo, Windham senior: A first-team all-SMAA selection, Colangelo is a three-year starter and lockdown defender who helped the Eagles (10-6) reach the Class A North semifinals.

Erin Foley, Cape Elizabeth senior: An All-State selection as a junior, Foley, a goalie, has a knack for ranging far and wide to intercept passes from unsuspecting attackers. She compiled a 48 percent save percentage and came up biggest in the Class B state final to help Cape outlast Yarmouth in overtime.

Ehryn Groothoff, Yarmouth junior: A second-team all-WMC selection, Groothoff had 28 goals and 16 assists as the Clippers returned to the Class B championship game, only to come up short in overtime against Cape Elizabeth.

Helen Hamblett, North Yarmouth Academy senior: A second-team all-WMC selection last spring, Hamblett returns at midfield for a squad that could contend for the Class C title.

Jena Leckie, South Portland senior: A second-team all-SMAA selection last spring, Leckie opened the season with five goals in a 17-6 victory over Deering and will continue to be a scoring threat for the improving Red Riots.

Paige Laverriere, Biddeford senior: A prolific scorer who enters the spring with 114 career goals, Laverriere is a first-team all-SMAA selection at attack who totaled 40 goals and 19 assists as a junior. She plans to play lacrosse and field hockey at Assumption College.

Jayme Morrison, Greely senior: A four-year varsity player and three-year starter, Morrison collected 29 goals last season and was named second-team all-WMC as an attacker.

Skylar Renaud, Massabesic senior: Renaud earned first-team all-SMAA honors at midfield after collecting 38 goals and 26 assists to help the Mustangs reach the Class A state championship game. She was also all-conference as a sophomore.

Kayla Sarazin, Falmouth senior: An All-State midfielder who takes most draws for Falmouth, Sarazin notched 26 goals and 19 assists on the way to a Class A state championship. She plans to continue her career at the University of Mary Washington in Virginia.

Lily Schwartzman, Kennebunk sophomore: The youngest of the high-scoring Schwartzman sisters, Lily had 18 goals and five assists as a freshman to help the Rams reach the Class A South finals.

Abi Thornton, Yarmouth senior: A two-year starter who plays midfield and attack, Thornton collected 19 goals and 13 assists for the Clippers (12-3), who have their sights set on a seventh consecutive Class B championship appearance.

