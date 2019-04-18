1. Falmouth: With only one senior lost to graduation, the defending Class A state champion appears poised for a repeat. Coach Ashley Pullen has 17 returners, giving her experience through all three sections of the field. Natalie Birkel, a senior, leads a defense anchored by junior goalie Hannah Dubinsky. Senior midfielders Caitlyn Camelio and Kayla Sarazin lead a potent offense, and sophomore Eva Clement is relentless on 50/50 balls.

2. Kennebunk: After consecutive Class B state titles, the Rams came up a goal short in the Class A South final against Massabesic. Junior Haley Moody returns in goal, with senior Sophie Thompson, who played on both title teams, anchoring the defense in front of her. Junior midfielder Tiernan Connor and sophomore attacker Lily Schwartzman are among 11 players with varsity experience. Junior Mia Banglmaier, who started as a freshman, returns after missing last spring because of a knee injury.

3. Greely: The Rangers return a solid core from a team that fell 9-8 to eventual champion Cape Elizabeth in the Class B semifinals. Seniors Madi Scott and Maddy Perfetti (who between them forced 51 turnovers) lead a strong defensive unit that includes experienced sophomore Hannah Perfitti in goal. Seniors Jayme Morrison and Brooke Clement spearhead an attack that Coach Becca Koelker says needs to come together as a unit. Sophomores Elsa Dean-Muncie, Sam Goldburg, Haley Vaccarello and Abby Taylor plug gaps left by graduation.

4. Cape Elizabeth: The defending Class B state champion lost four starting attackers to graduation, but the defense returns largely intact, including Varsity Maine All-State goalie Erin Foley and fellow senior Brooke Harvey, who led the team with 28 caused turnovers and interceptions and often ignites a high-octane transition game. Junior Karli Chapin and senior Tory McGrath are athletic midfielders who will help shoulder the scoring burden. A sophomore class that numbers 11 will provide depth throughout the lineup.

5. Massabesic: It’s difficult to leave perennial state finalist Yarmouth off this list, but the Mustangs get a slight nod. Losing eight starters from the Class A runner-up squad means some rebuilding, but two-time all-SMAA selection Skylar Renaud leads an offense bolstered by fellow seniors Cailyn Forrester and Kenzy Ouellette. Classmates Sarah DesVergnes and Emily Stinson hold down the fort on defense. Coach Brooks Bowen calls this group one of his most coachable teams, so expect steady improvement throughout the season.

– Glenn Jordan

Share

< Previous

Next >