TOKYO – North Korea’s Foreign Ministry no longer wants to talk to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, calling for him to be replaced in nuclear talks with someone who “is more careful and mature in communicating,” state media reported Thursday.

The comments came hours after North Korea announced it had tested a tactical guided weapon, its first public weapons test since the breakdown of a summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

The two announcements are not necessarily directly connected: Pompeo’s main offense appears to be that he referred to Kim as a “tyrant” during a Senate hearing. Nevertheless the North Korean regime is clearly frustrated with denuclearization talks, analysts say, and by what it sees as unreasonable American demands and enduring hostility.

The Foreign Ministry said “no one can predict” the situation on the Korean Peninsula if the United States does not abandon the “root cause” that compelled Pyongyang to develop its nuclear program, according to a statement quoting senior official Kwon Jong Gun, reported by the Korean Central News Agency and picked up by Reuters.

Kwon, director general of the ministry’s American affairs department, claimed that whenever Pompeo “pokes his nose in, talks between the two countries go wrong without any results even from the point close to success.”

“I am afraid that, if Pompeo engages in the talks again, the table will be lousy once again and the talks will become entangled,” he told KCNA. “Therefore, even in the case of possible resumption of the dialogue with the U.S., I wish our dialogue counterpart would be not Pompeo but a person who is more careful and mature in communicating with us.”

Pompeo is “talking nonsense” by trying to finish working-level negotiations between North Korea and the United States by the end of the year, “which subjects him to public ridicule,” Kwon said.

He also accused Pompeo of having “spouted reckless remarks hurting the dignity of our supreme leadership” during congressional hearings “to unveil his mean character by himself, thus stunning the reasonable people.”

In testimony to a Senate subcommittee last week, Pompeo was asked whether he would agree that Kim is a “tyrant.”

“Sure. I’m sure I’ve said that,” Pompeo replied.

Any insult to Kim Jong Un is a very serious offense in North Korea’s totalitarian state.

“We cannot be aware of Pompeo’s ulterior motive behind his self-indulgence in reckless remarks; whether he is indeed unable to understand words properly or just pretending on purpose. However, it is a very dangerous situation if he really did not grasp the meaning,” Kwon said, according to Reuters.

On Monday, Pompeo, who flew to Pyongyang four times last year, told reporters that Kim had made a commitment to him to denuclearize “a handful of times” in person.

“He said he wanted it done by the end of the year,” Pompeo said. “I’d love to see that done sooner.”

This is not the first time Pompeo has felt the heat of North Korean ire: He was accused of making “gangster-like demands” last July shortly after a visit to Pyongyang. But North Korea has been careful to avoid direct criticism of President Trump, perhaps believing he is more likely to make concessions if he is flattered.

“While Pompeo is fabricating stories after his own taste . . . it is fortunate that the personal relationship between our Chairman of the State Affairs Commission and President Trump is on good terms as usual and our Chairman is pleased to get on well with President Trump,” the statement said, referring to Kim Jong Un by his title as head of North Korea’s government.

Earlier Thursday, North Korea announced it had test-fired a new tactical guided weapon, in its first public weapons test since the Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi in February.

It was not immediately clear what type of weapon the North Koreans fired, but experts said the description of a tactical weapon, with guided flight, capable of carrying a powerful warhead and fired at a variety of targets, suggested a short-range missile rather a longer-range ballistic missile, meaning the move would not violate North Korea’s self-declared moratorium on testing.

Nevertheless, experts said the action was a calibrated sign of defiance by Kim following a stalemate in the denuclearization talks and a reminder that his country was continuing to develop its conventional weapons program. But they said it does not close the door on diplomacy or negotiations about North Korea’s nuclear program.

KCNA said Kim oversaw the testing of the weapon Wednesday, explaining that it was tested “in various modes of firing at different targets,” had a “peculiar mode of guiding flight” and could carry a powerful warhead.

Kim was quoted as saying that “the development of the weapon system serves as an event of very weighty significance in increasing the combat power of the People’s Army.”

Kim Dong-yub, a military expert at Kyungnam University’s Institute of Far Eastern Studies in Seoul, said the description suggested a short-range missile that can be launched from the ground, sea and air.

“This looks like a new form of cruise missile,” he said. “If it’s a new form of cruise missile, it’s irrelevant to sanctions, because the current U.N. sanctions are about ballistic missiles.”

The test follows an announcement in November of the firing of what state media called an “ultramodern tactical weapon,” noting at the time Kim’s “passionate joy” at its success.

Lee Jong-seok, a former South Korean unification minister who is now at the Sejong Institute, said the latest announcement sent a message to Washington but did not cross the line.

“What matters in negotiations between North Korea and the U.S. is strategic, not tactical, weapons,” he said. “A test of tactical weapons does not constitute a full-on provocation, but North Korea is clearly sending a defiant message to the United States. Kim Jong Un does not intend to walk out of negotiations but shows that he can ‘seek a new way’ in the worst case.”

Bruce Klingner of the Heritage Foundation warned against reading too much into the latest announcement, noting that it appeared to be some sort of short-range weapon.

“Pundits and policymakers should refrain from assuming this is a signal of Pyongyang deliberately ratcheting up tensions or closing the door on negotiations,” he said.

Trump and Kim held a historic first summit in Singapore in June, but their second meeting nearly two months ago in Hanoi ended abruptly without any progress on efforts to dismantle North Korea’s nuclear program.

In a speech last week, Kim said he would be prepared to meet Trump for a third summit, but only if the United States fundamentally changed its approach. He gave the United States until the end of the year to make a “bold decision.”

That followed a New Year’s Day speech in which Kim threatened to seek a “new way” if the United States continued to apply sanctions pressure and demand unilateral concessions.

North Korea swore off the testing of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles after firing an intercontinental ballistic missile at the end of 2017, but it did not promise to halt the testing of all types of weapons. Trump has touted the suspension of nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests as proof of the success of his negotiations with Pyongyang.

A U.S. official familiar with monitoring operations told the Associated Press that neither U.S. Strategic Command nor the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) had observed any weapons test. That rules out tests that go high into the atmosphere, such as a ballistic missile, but does not rule out tests at lower altitudes.

Harry Kazianis, director of Korean studies at the Center for the National Interest, said Kim was sending a signal with the weapons test.

“Kim is trying to make a statement to the Trump administration that his military potential is growing by the day, and that his regime is becoming frustrated with Washington’s lack of flexibility in recent negotiations,” he said.

But Duyeon Kim at the Center for a New American Security said the test was unlikely to affect negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang in any meaningful way.

“It’s not all about the U.S.,” she said. “It’s just as much as, if not more, a domestic message to assure the North Korean people and military elite that summitry won’t affect their national defense and strength.”

