ORONO — Kya Enos had an RBI triple and scored a run, and the University of Maine softball team took advantage of two throwing errors to score four runs in the sixth inning for a come-from-behind, 8-7 win over Holy Cross on Thursday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Maddie Decker had a three-run homer in the fourth and Makayla Livingston added an RBI single for the Black Bears.

In the second game, Sydney Burr and Taylor Wahler each had an RBI single as the Crusaders (8-28) jumped to a 3-0 lead and beat the Black Bears (10-23), 3-2.

Keely Clark hit a two-run homer for Maine in the sixth.

BATES 4, MAINE- FARMINGTON 1: Julia Panepinto hit a two-run home run and three Bates pitchers combined to hold UMaine-Farmington to two hits as the Bobcats (11-15) cruised past the Beavers (8-13) at Lewiston.

Jevan Sandhu, Danielle Polirer and Payton Buxton combined for seven strikeouts and five walks in seven innings. Andrea Russo and Kennedy Ishii each had an RBI single.

BASEBALL

BABSON 9, SOUTHERN MAINE 8: Eric Juan had a three-run homer and an RBI double as the Beavers (24-4) used a four-run sixth inning to rally past the Huskies (21-5) at Babson Park, Massachusetts.

Sam Troiano and Zach Quintal each hit a two-run homer, Andrew Hillier and Jake Dexter had a solo homer each, and Devin Warren and Kip Richard added an RBI single each as USM built an 8-5 lead.

Matthew Valente hit a two-run single, Nicholas Browne had an RBI single, and Alex DiMartino added a fielder’s choice RBI for Babson in the sixth.

HUSSON 15, BATES 3: Nick Guerrette had three hits and two RBI and David LeBlanc, Ethan Daigneault and Brandon Smith each had an RBI single as the Eagles (17-14) scored 15 unanswered runs to defeat the Bobcats (11-12) at Lewiston.

Christian Beal led Bates with a two-run double.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

TEXAS TECH: Big 12 player of the year Jarrett Culver declared for the NBA draft after helping lead his hometown Texas Tech Red Raiders on the two deepest tournament runs in school history.

Culver’s announcement came 10 days after the Red Raiders finished their season with an overtime loss to Virginia in the national championship game.

Share

< Previous

Next >