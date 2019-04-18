GORHAM — Zoey DeAngelis hit an RBI triple, and Emily Morin and Hailey Caswell added a two-run double each Thursday as Massabesic downed Gorham 12-6 in an SMAA softball opener.

Morgan Roast hit a two-run double and Ambrosia Moore added an RBI double for Gorham.

SCARBOROUGH 13, BONNY EAGLE 3: Bella Dickinson pitched a four-hitter with seven strikeouts and hit a two-run homer as the Red Storm won an opener at Standish.

Courtney Brochu added two hits and three RBI.

Sam Averill and Mackenzie Emery each had an RBI single for Bonny Eagle.

BIDDEFORD 8, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Lexi Matteau struck out seven and Taylor Wildes added a two-run triple as the Tigers won an opener at Biddeford.

Chantelle Bouchard had an RBI double, and Anna Lavigne and Makayla Jean-Paul added an RBI single each for Biddeford.

Elise Connor led South Portland, which scored first, with an RBI double, a second double and a single.

BASEBALL

CHEVERUS 7, MARSHWOOD 2: Nate Lapointe hit a two-run single, Andrew DeGeorge had an RBI double and Hayden O’Donnell added an RBI single for the Stags, who used a five-run sixth inning to win an opener at South Berwick.

Jack Mullen of Cheverus struck out five over six innings, giving up five hits and one earned run.

John Welch of the Stags added three hits, including a double to lead off the sixth. Nate Rogers had an RBI single in the second.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

YARMOUTH 13, GREELY 4: Anders Corey had five goals and two assists, and Gavin Hamm added four goals and four assists for the Clippers, who scored seven unanswered goals in the second half to pull away in an opener at Yarmouth.

