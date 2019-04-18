BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox placed second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day injured list with left knee irritation Thursday.

Pedroia started the season on the injured list with inflammation in his left knee. He was reinstated April 9 and appeared in four games, making four starts at second base and two as a designated hitter, and going 2 for 20 (.100) with a walk, an RBI and a run.

To fill Pedroia’s spot, Boston recalled right-handed pitcher Marcus Walden from Triple-A Pawtucket ahead of Friday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Walden has appeared in five games this season. He’s 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA. In 13 major league appearances with Boston, Walden is 2-0 with one save and a 3.57 ERA.

ATHLETICS: Khris Davis agreed to a deal through the 2021 season.

It adds $33.75 million for 2020 and ’21, which increased Davis’ guarantee to $50.25 million over three years.

Davis hit a majors-best 48 home runs last season while setting a career high with 123 RBI. He leads the majors again with 10 home runs this season and is batting .260 with 20 RBI.

RANGERS: Texas optioned left-hander Kyle Bird to Triple-A Nashville after his second stint in the majors this season.

Bird has a 6.75 ERA with a save in five relief appearances for the Rangers in his first big league action.

Texas will make a corresponding move before Friday’s series opener against Houston to fill Bird’s spot on the 25-man roster. The Rangers were off after sweeping a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

