NEW YORK — Homer Bailey won consecutive starts for the first time since July 2017, holding the New York Yankees to three hits over six innings and leading the Kansas City Royals to a 6-1 victory Thursday night.

Jorge Soler and Ryan O’Hearn hit solo home runs off Domingo German (3-1), and the Royals won their second straight after starting the season 5-12, including 0-5 on the road.

Bailey (2-1), a right-hander who turns 33 next month, has been among baseball’s biggest busts since signing a $100 million, six-year contract with Cincinnati before the 2014 season. He went 18-32 for the Reds after the big deal, missing more than 14 months following Tommy John surgery in May 2015. He was 1-14 last season, then was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in December and released with $28 million still due. He signed a minor league contract with the Royals, made the team and after opening with a no-decision and a loss, allowed two hits over seven scoreless innings to beat Cleveland last Saturday for his first win since May 12.

He allowed a tying run to the Yankees on Gleyber Torres’ first-inning sacrifice fly following singles by Aaron Judge and Luke Voit, then gave up just one more hit. Bailey, who struck out six and walked one, had not won back-to-back starts since July 4, 2017, at Colorado and five days later at Arizona.

TIGERS 9, WHITE SOX 7: Nicholas Castellanos had three hits and drove in a pair of runs as Detroit won at home to end a five-game losing streak.

Grayson Greiner had a career-high three hits and two RBI for the Tigers. Miguel Cabrera, playing on his 36th birthday, also drove in a pair of runs as Detroit set season highs for runs and hits (14).

BLUE JAYS 7, TWINS 4: Randal Grichuk, Justin Smoak and Teoscar Hernandez hit home runs, and Toronto won at Minneapolis.

Eric Sogard added a three-run double for the Blue Jays, who took 3 of 4 at Target Field. Eddie Rosario homered twice for the Twins.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 4, BRAVES 1: Christian Walker continued his remarkable late-innings production with a two-run homer in the seventh as Arizona won at Atlanta to complete a three-game sweep.

Walker, who struck out in his first three at-bats against Braves starter Mike Soroka, lined the opposite-field homer to right-center off Chad Sobotka following a single by Adam Jones. It was Walker’s sixth homer – all in the seventh inning or later. He added a double in the ninth.

NATIONALS 4, GIANTS 2: Patrick Corbin took a one-hitter into the eighth inning to earn his first win with Washington, and Wilmer Difo homered against visiting San Francisco.

Signed to a $140 million, six-year contract in December after pitching for six seasons in Arizona, Corbin started three games without a decision with his new team before throwing this deciding matchup of a three-game series.

