Rob Gronkowski’s carnage will be on display in Augusta on Friday, a dented Lombardi Trophy that was in fine condition when the Patriots hoisted it in February after winning their sixth Super Bowl in February.

The public is welcome to attend a viewing in the Hall of Flags in Augusta from 1-4 p.m. Friday. Pictures with the trophy will be permitted, including the dent which was added just before the Boston Red Sox home opener on April 9, when members of the Patriots were invited to celebrate their Super Bowl victory.

Julian Edelman and Gronkowski – who has announced his retirement – were warming up to throw the first pitch when, during an Edelman pitch, Gronkowski pretended to be a batter – except his bat was the Lombardi Trophy – and decided to lay down a bunt.

“As (Gronkowski) lines up, (Edelman) is the pitcher and Gronk is just standing there. We were all under the impression that, ‘No way is he going to swing a Lombardi Trophy,” said Patriots defensive back Jason McCourty. “Gronkowski’s parting gift.”

The Patriots will have a unique story to tell those who wonder what happened to the most recent Super Bowl trophy, which New England doesn’t plan to fix.

“If anyone could do it and get away with it, it would be Mr. Gronkowski himself. He has now left an everlasting mark so that people will never forget that he was a part of that championship team,” said Patriots defensive back Duron Harmon.

Defensive end Derek Rivers, an Augusta native, will be in attendance at about 2:15 p.m. Mascot Pat Patriot and a representative from the Patriots’ cheerleaders will also be part of the show.

RAVENS: Majority owner Steve Bisciotti donated $100,000 to help rebuild the three historically black churches that burned in Louisiana recently, according to former Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson.

In a 10-day period over the past month in St. Landry Parish, St. Mary Baptist Church, Greater Union Baptist Church and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church were burned. Watson, who spent two seasons in Baltimore and retired after last year, his fourth with the New Orleans Saints, has helped promote fundraising efforts.

WASHINGTON: Washington signed defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis to a multiyear contract extension. he started nine games last season and finished third on the team with a career-high 7½ sacks.

