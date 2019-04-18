RALEIGH, N.C. — Teuvo Teravainen scored the go-ahead goal with 27.9 seconds left in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 on Thursday night to even their playoff series at two games apiece.

Warren Foegele scored 17 seconds in, giving him three goals in two home games, and Petr Mrazek made 30 saves for the Hurricanes. They lost another key forward to injury (Jordan Martinook, who appeared to sustain a right knee injury) yet fed off the energy of the largest hockey crowd in PNC Arena history to win their second straight on home ice after routing Washington 5-0 in Game 3.

Alex Ovechkin scored a power-play goal and Braden Holtby finished with 22 saves for the Capitals, who hadn’t lost consecutive games in regulation since late January.

And in what has emerged as a theme of the first four games of the best-of-seven series, the road teams have yet to lead.

The Capitals’ best chance to tie down the stretch came when Foegele drew a boarding minor with 5:08 remaining after his hit on T.J. Oshie left the Washington forward doubled over in pain as he skated to the dressing room. Mrazek stopped a pair of bang-bang shots from Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson as the penalty expired.

Oshie – who had been moved to Ovechkin’s top line before the game in an attempt to shake things up after that Game 3 rout – went hard into the boards after being hit by Foegele. The Capitals also moved Wilson down to Evgeny Kuznetzov’s second line.

NOTES

AVALANCHE: Colorado will look to finish off its Western Conference first-round series with the top-seeded Calgary Flames in Game 5 on Friday. The Avalanche won the late Wednesday night, 3-2 in overtime to take a 3-1 series lead. Mikko Rantanen scored a team-high two goals for the Avalanche in the victory, including the winner in overtime.

SEATTLE: The arena for Seattle’s new NHL franchise won’t be completed until late spring or summer of 2021 but that shouldn’t have any impact on the expansion team’s first season.

