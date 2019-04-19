For the fifth time with Brad Stevens as coach, the Boston Celtics opened a playoff series with two home wins.

The Celtics were also 2-0 in all three series a year ago against the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers, and in 2017 against the Washington Wizards.

GAME 4 WHO: Celtics at Pacers WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday TELEVISION: ABC

Only once were the Celtics able to win Game 3 on the road – against the Sixers in the second round last season – while the Bucks, Cavaliers and Wizards rebounded to even their series with a pair of home wins.

“We’ve been up 2-0, heading to Washington two years ago, heading to Milwaukee last year, heading to Philly last year, heading to Cleveland and in three of those games, we got our doors blown off in the first six minutes of the game,” Stevens said. “Every game’s its own entity.

“You don’t think about how good you played or how lucky you were or anything else. You try to get it done. You move on to what’s next and play the possession, and it’s hard.”

Except for the 76ers series, the Celtics were indeed routed in Game 3 by the Bucks, Cavaliers and Wizards (giving up 116 points to each of those teams) after taking the 2-0 advantage at home. They lost to the Bucks and Cavaliers by 116-92 and 116-86 scores, respectively, a year ago and were embarrassed by the Wizards, 116-89.

“Guys on this team have shown that they can win at home,” said Kyrie Irving of the Celtics, “and now it’s about going on the road and doing the same thing, and playing with an intensity that’s needed to get a big-time win on the road.

“That’s where the big test comes. Here, we’ve got our families. We’ve got everybody here supporting us, rooting us on. And it’s the total opposite where it’s just us in the trenches where we’re out there and we’ve really got to focus in.

The Celtics struggled on the road in the postseason a year ago, going 1-7 with the lone win coming in overtime against the Sixers.

Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, and a fifth game would be Wednesday night at TD Garden at 7 or 8 p.m.

