Mid Coast Hospital
Keegan James Parker, born April 4 to Lindsea Jay Ambrose and Kyle Allan Parker of Wiscasset. Grandparents are Mary and Merle Ambrose of Woolwich, and Ruthann Preston of Roque Bluffs.
Jackson Frederick Ruff, born April 5 to Karen Marie Libby and Jason William Ruff of Phippsburg. Grandparents are Catherine Libby of South Portland, John Libby of Vassalboro and Nelson Ruff of Bel Air, Maryland. Great-grandparents are Mary Libby of Phippsburg, Clinton Davis of Woolwich and Verona Brown of Shawnee Mission, Kansas.
Charlie John Holmes, born April 7 to Aaron Russell Holmes and Stephanie Anne (Krispin) Holmes of Bowdoinham. Grandparents are Dale and Patricia Krispin or Howell, Michigan, and Dana and Doreen Holmes of Gardiner.
