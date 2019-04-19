STANDISH — Jared Gagne hit a solo home run, Johnathan Flynn and Zach Begin combined on a five-hitter, and St. Joseph’s cruised to a 6-0 win over Colby-Sawyer in the opener of a GNAC baseball doubleheader Friday before taking the second game, 7-5, to extend its winning streak to seven.

Drew Healey added an RBI double, and Greg Emanuelson, Hunter Richardson, Luke Johnson and Anthony DiPrizio also drove in runs for the Monks (27-8, 12-2) in the first game.

In the second game, Jared Gagne had four hits and an RBI, Noah McDaniel added two hits and and two RBI, and the Monks used a five-run fourth to pull away from the Chargers (6-23, 3-11).

Ronan Chisholm had an RBI double in the first inning, and Matt Bergeron allowed four runs (one earned) in five innings for the win.

SOUTHERN MAINE SWEEPS CASTLETON: Sam Troiano homered twice, and the third-ranked Huskies (23-5, 11-2 LEC) opened a 6-0 lead on their way to a 9-7 win over Spartans (13-16, 5-6) that completed a doubleheader sweep in Castleton, Vermont.

In the opener, Andrew Hillier hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the fourth and Jack Sylvia added a two-run shot in the fifth to power the Huskies to a 9-5 win.

BATES 3, BOWDOIN 2: Nolan Collins pitched a complete game, Jack Arend hit a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh, and the Bobcats (12-12, 4-3 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (5-18-1, 3-7) at Lewiston.

Gavin Cann and James McCarthy hit back-to-back RBI singles in the first for Bowdoin, but Collins didn’t allow a hit after the fourth. He struck out a career-high eight while allowing five hits and walking one.

Justin White had an RBI single for Bates in the fifth.

TUFTS 4, COLBY 1: Aidan Tucker pitched a complete game, Peter DeMaria doubled home the go-ahead run in the third inning, and the Jumbos (20-5, 6-1 NESCAC) beat the Mules (8-13, 0-7) in Waterville.

Ryan Hecht and Will Phillips each had two hits for the Mules.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 6, GREAT BAY CC 4: Derek Foss had two hits and two RBI, Sean Adam hit a two-run single during a four-run seventh inning, and the Seawolves (23-7, 4-1 YSCC) held off the Herons at South Portland.

Iain McGraff pitched eight innings for the win, allowing four runs on five hits, while fanning 10 and walking two.

SOFTBALL

ALBANY SWEEPS MAINE: Katie Falotico broke a 7-7 tie with a two-run single in the top of the 12th inning, and the Great Danes (21-11, 9-1 America East) beat the Black Bears (10-25, 2-9) 11-7 in the late game to complete a doubleheader sweep in Orono.

In the first game, Albany took a 2-0 lead in the fifth and held on for a 2-1 win. Maddie Decker hit a solo home run for Maine.

SOUTHERN MAINE SWEEPS PLYMOUTH STATE: Ashley Alward pitched a four-hitter and hit a sacrifice fly as the Huskies (16-15, 5-7 Little East) cruised to a 5-1 win over the Panthers (15-15, 8-4) in the first game of a doubleheader at Gorham.

Alward added two hits and two RBI in the second game to lead USM to an 8-2 win. Brynn Hink helped with a two-run double and Kaitlyn Nelson added an RBI single.

UNE SPLITS WITH WESTERN NEW ENGLAND: Meg Harvey’s RBI single in the third gave the Nor’easters a 2-0 lead, and UNE (21-12, 10-4 Commonwealth Coast) held on for a 2-1 win over the Golden Bears (18-12, 8-6) in the second game of a doubleheader for a split in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Western New England (18-12, 8-6) won the opener, 8-3. Andrea Gosper homered in the fifth for UNE.

SIMMONS SWEEPS ST. JOSEPH’S: Ivy Vann doubled home the go-ahead run in the sixth, and the Sharks (14-20, 8-2 GNAC) started a doubleheader sweep with a 6-4 win over the Monks (10-15, 8-2) at Standish.

Maizie Lee capped a four-run third for the Monks with a three-run homer.

Simmons took the second game, 9-6. Libby Pomerleau went 3 for 4 with a triple for the Monks.

BATES, TRINITY SPLIT: Andrea Russo singled up the middle to drive in Payton Buxton with the winning run in the seventh as the Bobcats (12-16, 4-4 NESCAC) rallied to a 3-2 victory, salvaging a doubleheader split with the Bantams (13-11, 4-4) at Lewiston.

In Game 1, the Bantams scored four runs in the first and went on to a 4-2 win.

TUFTS SWEEPS COLBY: Mia Steinberg was 3 for 3 with a home run, a triple and three RBI, Jamie Stevens was 4 for 4 with four RBI, and the Jumbos (25-6, 10-2 NESCAC) dominated in two mercy-rule shortened wins, 13-1 and 12-0, over the the Mules (4-23, 0-9) at Medford, Massachusetts.

Hailey Rohall had an RBI single for Colby.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

ST. JOSEPH’S 16, RIVIER 4: Kayla Kelly scored four goals and Josie Ring had a hat trick as the Monks (9-6, 7-3 GNAC) cruised past the Raiders (3-11, 2-8) at Standish.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NCAA: A proposal to require a graduate transfer to count against a team’s scholarship total for two years in football and basketball was rejected by the NCAA.

The Division I Council voted down a proposal that could have tapped the brakes on the de facto free agency created by a rule originally intended to give athletes more freedom to pursue graduate degrees.

NCAA rules require football and basketball players to sit out a season after transferring, but those who complete a degree are permitted to transfer and play immediately. The proposed change would have locked schools into a two-year scholarship commitment regardless of how much eligibility a grad transfer had remaining.

ST. JOHN’S: Mike Anderson was hired as coach after he was fired by Arkansas last month. He also had head coaching stints at Missouri and UAB before leading the Razorbacks to five postseason appearances and a 169-102 record in eight seasons.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

IOWA: Megan Gustafson won the Honda Sports Award as the top woman in college basketball after leading Division I with an average of 28 points this season.

