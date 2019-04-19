GORHAM — Luke Chessie singled during a three-run fifth and pitched six strong innings Friday to lead Thornton Academy to a 5-2 victory against Gorham in an SMAA baseball opener.

Chessie allowed two runs on four hits and a walk, striking out seven, and Christopher Balzano drove in a run on a fielder’s choice in the fifth to make it 5-2.

Bode Meader doubled and Aaron Mains had an RBI groundout in the seventh for Gorham.

YARMOUTH 4, GARDINER 1: Toby Burgmaier struck out six over six innings, and Will Cox, Will Giese and John Jordan had RBI singles as the Clippers (1-1) handled the Tigers (0-2) at Falmouth.

Jack Romano had three strikeouts for the save.

OXFORD HILLS 11, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 3: Rodney Bean had three hits, including a two-run single in the fifth inning, to help Oxford Hills (2-0) pull away from Hampden Academy (1-1) at South Paris.

Bean also had a double and winning pitcher Colton Carson struck out six for the Vikings.

Oxford Hills scored eight times in the fifth, including three bases-loaded walks. William Dieterich had four hits for the Vikings, including an RBI in the fifth. Cam Slicer added a pair of singles.

Kent Oliver had a double in the second and scored on a sacrifice fly for the Broncos. Sam Economy also drove in a run.

MARANACOOK 9, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 7: Maranacook (2-0) scored three runs in the sixth inning without a hit to rally past the Seagulls (0-1) at Readfield.

Hunter Glowa earned the victory in relief. Old Orchard committed six errors.

EDWARD LITTLE 3, CAMDEN HILLS 2: Ethan Brown and Austin Brown combined for 14 strikeouts as Edward Little (1-0) downed the Windjammers (1-1) at Rockport.

Ethan Brown struck out six in three innings. Austin Brown struck out eight in four innings of relief.

Ethan Brown also had two singles. Jack Keefe had his first varsity hit with a third-inning single and came around to score.

Conor Hedstrom of Camden Hills shut down the Eddies from the fourth through sixth innings, allowing one hit.

Edward Little was the home team, but the game was played in Rockport because the Eddies’ fields aren’t playable yet.

HALL-DALE 22, WISCASSET 0: Tim Cookson had four hits and five RBI to lead the Bulldogs in an opener at Farmingdale.

Cookson doubled and tripled, Patrick Rush hit a three-run double and Sam Shaefer had two hits and two RBI. Austin Stebbins also had a double for Hall-Dale.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 3, POLAND 2: Pitcher Richard Creamer went 4 for 4 as Medomak Valley won an opener at Poland.

Mike Powell added a double for Medomak, which scored two runs in the first inning and one in the fifth.

Each team had eight hits.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 23, OCEANSIDE 14: Nicholas Barber, Nicholas Howard and Luke Anderson hit home runs to lead the Eagles (2-0) over the Mariners (0-2) at Rockland.

Bryce Goff added a double for Erskine.

Nathan Coombs and Ben Ripley doubled for Oceanside.

SOFTBALL

HALL-DALE 23, WISCASSET 0: Samantha Thornton had three hits, winning pitcher Sarah Benner had a triple, and Alyssa Bonenfant went 2 for 4 with a double for Hall-Dale in an opener at Farmingdale.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 12, POLAND 7: McKenzie Emerson hit a two-run double in the eighth inning for the Panthers, who scored five runs in the seventh inning to tie the game and five in the eighth to win an opener at Poland.

Emerson also had an RBI double in the seventh.

Poland took a 5-1 lead in the first, including a two-run single by Emma Bunyea and an RBI triple by Chloe Tufts.

NOBLE 13, FALMOUTH 0: Raegan Kelly had four hits and two RBI and pitched a two-hitter with four strikeouts to lead the Knights in a five-inning opener at Falmouth.

Lexi Volinsky hit a solo home run in the first inning and a three-run homer in the fifth.

Kelsey Lessard, Kassidy Lessard and Abigail Lewis each had two hits and two RBI.

OCEANSIDE 4, ERSKINE ACADEMY 0: Chloe Jones pitched a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts and no walks to lead the Mariners (2-0) over the Eagles (1-1) at Rockland.

Rachel Joyce had an RBI double and Grace Pratt added an RBI single.

OXFORD HILLS 5, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 4: Brooke Carson singled in Bella Devivo to give Oxford Hills (2-0) a walk-off victory against Hampden Academy (1-1) at South Paris.

The Vikings led 4-0 after four innings, including a Madison Day home run.

The Broncos rallied in the top of the seventh on two-run doubles by Libby Hughes and Sydney Hatch.

MARANACOOK 11, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 9: Amanda Goucher had a two-run triple to highlight a five-run sixth inning as the Black Bears (1-1) downed the Seagulls (0-1) at Readfield.

Goucher finished with a pair of hits.

Kelly Palkovic had three hits for Old Orchard, including a home run and a triple. Riley Blatchford added three singles, and Chloe Kocian and Zoe Young each finished with two hits.

