ORLANDO, Fla. — Pascal Siakam had 30 points and 11 rebounds, Kawhi Leonard added 16 points and the Toronto Raptors held off the Orlando Magic 98-93 to take a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series Friday night.

Siakam was 13 of 20 from the floor, and the Raptors held Orlando to 36 percent shooting. Leonard had 10 rebounds, Danny Green scored 13 points, and Kyle Lowry finished with 12 points and 10 assists.

Terrence Ross led Orlando with 24 points, and Nikola Vucevic shook off a slow start to finish with 22 points and 14 rebounds.

Game 4 will be Sunday night in Orlando.

The Raptors trailed 61-60 midway through the third quarter, then went on a 16-0 run over the next four minutes to take the lead for good. Siakam and Green were both 3 of 3 during the run, and the Magic missed 10 consecutive shots over a span of 6 1/2 minutes and had to play uphill the rest of the way.

Lowry’s 3-pointer with 7:48 left gave Toronto its biggest lead at 86-69. The Magic came flying back, and Ross’ 3-pointer with 41 seconds left got Orlando within 96-93.

Leonard was short with a jumper on the next possession – but the Magic couldn’t control the rebound. Leonard made a pair of free throws with 12.9 seconds remaining.

Orlando, which finished the regular season by winning 13 of its final 14 home games, was 13 of 44 from 3-point range.

Toronto scored the first 10 points – the last five by Siakam, who was a problem from the outset for the Magic – and led by as many as 11 in the first half.

Orlando got within one on three occasions in the first half but never took the lead. Toronto held a 48-45 lead at the break after Ross beat the clock from midcourt at the buzzer. He took off from the Magic logo and released the ball with about a half-second remaining. It hit the square on the backboard perfectly and dropped through. Ross never broke stride, watching the ball’s flight as he ran and kept going through the tunnel leading to the Magic locker room.

NOTES

76ERS: Joel Embiid was listed as doubtful for Game 4 of the first-round series Saturday against Brooklyn.

Embiid has been bothered by a sore left knee but was able to play in the first two games. He warmed up before Game 3 on Thursday night before it was decided that he couldn’t play.

THE NBA rescinded technical fouls called on Kevin Durant of Golden State and JaMychal Green of the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

The players were called for double technicals early in the third quarter Thursday night in Los Angeles as they jawed at each other. The Warriors won 132-105 and lead the series 2-1.

