A privately owned parking garage near Portland’s waterfront is restoring access for 20 island residents who were told last week they would have to give up their spaces, according to Portland city officials.

The residents were only given a few days notice last Thursday that they would lose their parking, prompting backlash from the affected residents and city officials, who were partly blamed for the pending evictions by the garage manager, Unified Parking Partners.

Mainland parking for island residents is a perennial concern, because islanders need their vehicles to commute from the ferry terminal to work, school or appointments. The rapid redevelopment of the eastern waterfront and India Street neighborhood near the terminal have intensified those concerns, as demand for parking increases. Islander say mainland parking is vital to the sustainability of island communities.

City Hall Communications Director Jessica Grondin said officials from the city, including City Manager Jon Jennings, met with Unified Parking Partners on Tuesday. The city was told that the 20 people who had received termination notices were being invited back to the garage.

Grondin could not say whether UPP fully restored monthly parking privileges, or if residents were being invited back temporarily. It also was not clear if other islanders would be allowed to stay.

“We were obviously very concerned with the displacement of islanders from their long-time parking spaces, especially with the lack of advance notice,” Grondin said Friday. “We understand the importance that parking plays with living on the islands in Casco Bay. We were glad to see they were invited back and we continue to explore what options exist under previous agreements. The city continues to work to address issues related to availability of parking in the downtown as well as offering other transportation options.”

Asher Chappell, a managing partner at UPP, did not respond to an email or text message seeking an interview.

UPP originally blamed delays in the city’s permitting process and existing leases for the evictions, but it has not provided any additional information. Jennings said the city had nothing to do with the evictions and called the claim “cowardly.”

Grondin said the city is still reviewing whether an agreement with the previous garage owner that required a certain amount of spaces be made available for island residents is still in force. For a time, 150 spaces were reserved for island residents, but the most that ever leased spaces was 35, Grondin said in 2017.

Ed Rea is a Long Island resident who was among the 20 people notified last week that they were losing their parking. Faced with a deadline of Sunday to be out, Rea said he leased a spot at a parking garaged managed by UPP on Cumberland Avenue. He had not been informed that those who were evicted were being invited back.

Rea reached out to UPP after speaking to a reporter Friday afternoon and was told that they would soon call him to invite him back to Ocean Gateway. When they did call a few minutes later, Rea said they could not say whether it was a full restoration of monthly parking, or temporary.

Rea said he would take his chances, although he was skeptical the arrangement would last.

“Given the way they have handled things in the recent past, one isn’t too sanguine about how the future will play out,” he said.

The Ocean Gateway garage is located on Fore Street in an area of the city that has seen some of the most intense redevelopment activity in the city. Payment processing firm Wex recently opened its corporate headquarters in early March and expected to have about 400 employees working by the end of the month. Other office buildings and residential buildings have been popping up throughout the neighborhood, increase competition for parking.

According to a 2017 Planning Board report associated with the Wex development, the Ocean Gateway garage has 720 spaces, but some of those spaces are “double-filled,” since the pass holders do not always occupy their spaces. At the time, the garage had 831 spaces either under lease or had leases pending, a figure that did not include Wex.

At the time, 366 of those spaces had active leases, including 144 overnight spaces for the Residence Inn, which could use them from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m.

The report indicated that another 465 spaces had leases pending or were intended to be leased in the future, including an additional 100 overnight spaces for the AC Hotel. That figure did not include a number of spaces expected to be leased to Wex, though that project was required to have 258 spaces.

“Ocean Gateway operates the parking garage daily knowing that a large percentage of the monthly parking spaces will not be occupied,” the report said. “These empty spaces are filled with other monthly users or transient parkers, a practice utilized at most major parking facilities, which significantly increases the overall daily capacity of the parking garage.”

